Eat, Drink, and Make a Feline Friend at Good Luck Cat Cafe in Wilton Manors

Wilton Manor's Good Luck Cat Cafe is the first of its kind in Broward County. Photo by Nicole Danna

A new nonprofit in Wilton Manors is the perfect spot to thrift, grab a beverage, and adopt a cat — all in the same building.

Boomerang's Thrift Store — the retail fundraising side of Boomerang's Animal Rescue Fund, in partnership with Good Karma Pet Rescue and Lady Luck Animal Rescue — is now host to a two-month-old business that's the first of its kind in Broward County.

The pop-up café opened in June, a separate 200-square-foot space at the back of Boomerang's. The room allows the locally based animal rescue nonprofits a place to house up to 20 cats while also upping the odds these animals will find their forever homes.

So, just what is a cat café? We reported on a similar concept in June 2014, a crowdfunding project that never came to fruition. Nationwide, however, the cat café trend is growing. It's essentially an establishment that offers a relaxing environment where cats (and people) roam free.

A kitten takes a cat nap in an open play area at the Good Luck Cat Cafe in Wilton Manors. Photo by Nicole Danna

In the past several years, cat cafés have spread through U.S. cities including San Francisco, New York, Washington, D.C., Dallas, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Denver, and San Diego. The idea is to entice people to enjoy a cup of coffee or snack while meeting adoptable pets. Really, it's just like any other coffee shop, but with a bunch of felines meandering about.

Inside Good Luck Cat Cafe, the idea is the same: Visitors can get their caffeine and feline fixes at the same time. The room has chairs, tables, a big soft couch, cardboard cat furniture, toys, and plenty of places for cats and humans to mix and mingle. Admission is free, but a suggested monetary donation comes in the form of drinks: $1-3 for bottled Snapple iced tea, water, Gatorade, canned soda, and Keurig K-cup coffees.

There is no formal kitchen on premise to prep food. Instead, you'll find a basic selection of prepackaged snacks, including Kind granola bars and other grab-and-go items like potato chips. All food and drink purchases benefit the rescues.

Lady Luck Animal Rescue offers cats for adoption at Good Luck Cat Cafe in Wilton Manors. Photo by Nicole Danna

Cafe-goers interested in adopting a cat can apply during their visit or via the applicable rescue website. If you're interested in helping the cause, Good Luck Cat Cafe is currently looking for volunteers to assist with cat care and adoptions. To apply, visit volunteergoodkarmapetrescue.com.

There's also the option of stopping by, grabbing a beverage, and giving the cats some love.

Good Luck Cat Cafe. 2365 Wilton Dr. 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; facebook.com/goodluckcatcafe.

Nicole Danna is a food writer covering Broward and Palm Beach counties. To get the latest in food and drink news in South Florida, follow her @SoFloNicole or find her latest food pics on the BPB New Times Food & Drink Instagram.

