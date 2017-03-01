February 2017's Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach Restaurant Openings and Closings
Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian opens his latest concept, Point Royal, at Hollywood's Diplomat Resort.
Photo by Ramsay de Give
This year has already been a busy one for the South Florida restaurant scene. Two months into 2017, we have a new crop of restaurant openings and closings.
In February, celebrity chefs Geoffrey Zakarian (Point Royal) and Ralph Pagano (Naked Crab) unlocked the doors to their new restaurants. There were even a few brewery openings.
Other longtime establishments closed, including Fort Lauderdale's beloved Maguires Hill 16 and Mangos on Las Olas. Here's a recap of the most recent restaurant openings and closings in Broward and Palm Beach Counties:
Naked Crab chef and owner Ralph Pagano displays his new restaurant's most prized item.
Courtesy of Naked Crab
Open
- The Parched Pig, Jupiter
- Big Daddy's Hot Dogs, North Palm Beach
- Taqueria Taco Chula, Palm Beach Gardens
- Sant Ambroeus, Palm Beach
- Bowery, West Palm Beach
- Aroma Indian Cuisine, West Palm Beach
- Churrasqueria Portuguesa, West Palm Beach
- Cafe Tecus, Lake Worth
- Lilo's Street Food & Bar, Lake Worth
- Rok:Brgr, Delray Beach
- Bear's Food Shack, Delray Beach
- Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar, Delray Beach
- Granger's Grill, Delray Beach
- Chip N Chop, Boca Raton
- Siam Nippon, Boca Raton
- Laf-Laf Mediterranean Food, Coral Springs
- Mainland China Bistro, Coral Springs
- Bawarchi Biryanis, Coral Springs
- Fat Belly Sandwiches, Pompano Beach
- Broski Ciderworks & Winery, Pompano Beach
- Holy Mackerel Brewery, Pompano Beach
- Nikki's Orange Kitchen, Pompano Beach
- Yuji Japanese Restaurant, Wilton Manors
- Amarena Bakery & Bistro, Lauderhill
- The Cheese Course, Pembroke Pines
- Sushi 4 Fun, Fort Lauderdale
- La Perrada Del Gordo, Fort Lauderdale
- Pieology Pizzeria, Fort Lauderdale
- Spatch, Fort Lauderdale
- Doc B's Fresh Kitchen, Fort Lauderdale
- Quvo Tacos & Craft Beer, Fort Lauderdale
- Naked Crab, Fort Lauderdale
- Honeybee Sweetery, Fort Lauderdale
- Rubio's Coastal Grill, Fort Lauderdale
- Konakai, Sunrise
- Bien Chido, Plantation
- Pho Brothers, Plantation
- Old Lisbon, Sunny Isles Beach
- The Halal Guys, Davie
- Jamie's Juice Bar & Kitchen, Hollywood
- Point Royal, Hollywood
Maguires Hill 16
Courtesy of Maguires Hill 16
Closed
- The Feisty Bull, Coral Springs
- Hott Leggz, Lighthouse Point
- Country Ham & Egg Restaurant, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
- Maguires Hill 16, Fort Lauderdale
- Tilted Kilt, Fort Lauderdale
- BBQ Box, Fort Lauderdale
- Trio Bistro, Fort Lauderdale
- Smashburger, Fort Lauderdale
- Green Kitchen Express, Fort Lauderdale
- Mangos, Fort Lauderdale
- Land Crab Lounge, Dania Beach
Fans of Tap 42 are still waiting for the opening of new its sister concept, Bar Rita, which should be ready in the next few weeks.
Photo courtesy of Tap 42
Coming Soon
- Bolay, Palm Beach Gardens
- Lost Weekend, West Palm Beach
- WaWa, Lake Worth/West Palm Beach
- Kapow!, West Palm Beach
- Patina, West Palm Beach
- Ookapow Brewing Co., West Palm Beach
- Steam Horse Brewing, West Palm Beach
- Palm Beach Brewery & Wine Vault, West Palm Beach
- NoBo Brewing Co., Boynton Beach
- Death & Glory, Delray Beach
- Louie Bossi's Ristorante, Delray Beach
- Batch Gastropub, Delray Beach
- Louie Bossi's Ristorante, Boca Raton
- MIA Kitchen + Bar, Boca Raton
- Prosperity Brewers, Boca Raton
- Pompano Beach House, Pompano Beach
- WaWa, Pompano Beach
- Odd Breed Wild Ales, Pompano Beach
- Papaseatos, Lighthouse Point
- Oceanic Dining, Pompano Beach
- El Camino, Fort Lauderdale
- Milk Money, Fort Lauderdale
- Good Spirits, Fort Lauderdale
- Gulfstream Brewing, Fort Lauderdale
- Bar Rita, Fort Lauderdale
- TRP Taste, Fort Lauderdale
- Monkitail, Hollywood
- Riverside Market, Plantation
- 3 Sons Brewing, Davie
