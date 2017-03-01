February 2017's Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach Restaurant Openings and Closings

Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian opens his latest concept, Point Royal, at Hollywood's Diplomat Resort. Photo by Ramsay de Give

This year has already been a busy one for the South Florida restaurant scene. Two months into 2017, we have a new crop of restaurant openings and closings.

In February, celebrity chefs Geoffrey Zakarian (Point Royal) and Ralph Pagano (Naked Crab) unlocked the doors to their new restaurants. There were even a few brewery openings.

Other longtime establishments closed, including Fort Lauderdale's beloved Maguires Hill 16 and Mangos on Las Olas. Here's a recap of the most recent restaurant openings and closings in Broward and Palm Beach Counties:

Naked Crab chef and owner Ralph Pagano displays his new restaurant's most prized item. Courtesy of Naked Crab

Open



The Parched Pig, Jupiter



Big Daddy's Hot Dogs, North Palm Beach



Taqueria Taco Chula, Palm Beach Gardens



Sant Ambroeus, Palm Beach



Bowery, West Palm Beach



Aroma Indian Cuisine, West Palm Beach



Churrasqueria Portuguesa, West Palm Beach



Cafe Tecus, Lake Worth



Lilo's Street Food & Bar, Lake Worth



Rok:Brgr, Delray Beach



Bear's Food Shack, Delray Beach



Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar, Delray Beach



Granger's Grill, Delray Beach



Chip N Chop, Boca Raton



Siam Nippon, Boca Raton



Laf-Laf Mediterranean Food, Coral Springs



Mainland China Bistro, Coral Springs



Bawarchi Biryanis, Coral Springs



Fat Belly Sandwiches, Pompano Beach



Broski Ciderworks & Winery, Pompano Beach



Holy Mackerel Brewery, Pompano Beach



Nikki's Orange Kitchen, Pompano Beach



Yuji Japanese Restaurant, Wilton Manors



Amarena Bakery & Bistro, Lauderhill



The Cheese Course, Pembroke Pines



Sushi 4 Fun, Fort Lauderdale



La Perrada Del Gordo, Fort Lauderdale



Pieology Pizzeria, Fort Lauderdale



Spatch, Fort Lauderdale



Doc B's Fresh Kitchen, Fort Lauderdale



Quvo Tacos & Craft Beer, Fort Lauderdale



Naked Crab, Fort Lauderdale



Honeybee Sweetery, Fort Lauderdale



Rubio's Coastal Grill, Fort Lauderdale



Konakai, Sunrise



Bien Chido, Plantation



Pho Brothers, Plantation



Old Lisbon, Sunny Isles Beach



The Halal Guys, Davie



Jamie's Juice Bar & Kitchen, Hollywood



Point Royal, Hollywood

Maguires Hill 16 Courtesy of Maguires Hill 16

Closed



The Feisty Bull, Coral Springs



Hott Leggz, Lighthouse Point



Country Ham & Egg Restaurant, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea



Maguires Hill 16, Fort Lauderdale



Tilted Kilt, Fort Lauderdale



BBQ Box, Fort Lauderdale



Trio Bistro, Fort Lauderdale



Smashburger, Fort Lauderdale



Green Kitchen Express, Fort Lauderdale



Mangos, Fort Lauderdale



Land Crab Lounge, Dania Beach

Fans of Tap 42 are still waiting for the opening of new its sister concept, Bar Rita, which should be ready in the next few weeks. Photo courtesy of Tap 42

Coming Soon

