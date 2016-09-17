menu

Five New Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Broward and Palm Beach

South Florida Food and Drink Events This Week: Free Queso Day, Whiskey Tasting, and Uncooking Demo


Five New Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Broward and Palm Beach

Saturday, September 17, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Nicole Danna
The Regional Kitchen & Public House chef-owner Lindsay Autry shares her favorited dishes at her newly opened West Palm Beach establishment.
Photo by South Moon Photography
Photo by South Moon Photography
It's a good time to be hungry in South Florida.

The past few weeks have been rife with exciting food news, from Broward County's very first cat cafe and poke-themed restaurant, to the recent opening of a new burger spot that serves peanut butter and jelly chicken wings and the grand opening of the long-awaited Regional Kitchen & Public House from Palm Beach County star chef Lindsay Autry. 

Here, we've rounded up a few of our most recent restaurant opening stories and shared them in one easy-to-digest list (no pun intended) for your viewing pleasure. Sorry: We are not responsible for any food cravings this may cause.

Raw Poke Bar in Fort Lauderdale is the first of two such concepts that have made their way to the area.
Photo by Nicole Danna
Photo by Nicole Danna

5. Broward County's First Poke Themed Restaurant: Raw Poke Bar in Fort Lauderdale
The poke movement has made its way to South Florida with one of two new poke restaurants in Fort Lauderdale. Here, the fast-casual concept allows you to create-your-own poke bowl.

Bubbles & Pearls is now open in Wilton Manors.
Photo by Linda Matusinka
Photo by Linda Matusinka

4. Celebrity Chef Debuts Her First Restaurant, Bubbles & Pearls Champagne Raw Bar, in Wilton Manors
There're a lot of "firsts" going on in Broward County this month, including the grand opening of Wilton Manors' first upmarket concept from former Top Chef competitor and Miami native Josie Smith Malave, which opened just a few blocks from the area's first cat cafe, Good Luck Cat Cafe.


