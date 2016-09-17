Five New Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Broward and Palm Beach

The Regional Kitchen & Public House chef-owner Lindsay Autry shares her favorited dishes at her newly opened West Palm Beach establishment. Photo by South Moon Photography

It's a good time to be hungry in South Florida.

The past few weeks have been rife with exciting food news, from Broward County's very first cat cafe and poke-themed restaurant, to the recent opening of a new burger spot that serves peanut butter and jelly chicken wings and the grand opening of the long-awaited Regional Kitchen & Public House from Palm Beach County star chef Lindsay Autry.

Here, we've rounded up a few of our most recent restaurant opening stories and shared them in one easy-to-digest list (no pun intended) for your viewing pleasure. Sorry: We are not responsible for any food cravings this may cause.

Raw Poke Bar in Fort Lauderdale is the first of two such concepts that have made their way to the area. Photo by Nicole Danna

5. Broward County's First Poke Themed Restaurant: Raw Poke Bar in Fort Lauderdale

The poke movement has made its way to South Florida with one of two new poke restaurants in Fort Lauderdale. Here, the fast-casual concept allows you to create-your-own poke bowl.



Bubbles & Pearls is now open in Wilton Manors. Photo by Linda Matusinka