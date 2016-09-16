FloridaBeerFriday: Three Beerfest Brews for the Price of One

The fruit-forward Hop of the Muffin from Bangin' Banjo Brewing Doug Fairall

This week we're starting a mini series with this Florida Beer oriented weekly column to showcase the Florida-based breweries that will be taking part in the 19th Annual New Times Broward / Palm Beach "Original" Beerfest coming up October 22 at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines.

Over the years the festival has grown from encompassing mostly large national brands to highlighting the hard working men and women who brew beer just down the street. Today, we're going to check out three different beers from three local Florida brewers who will be at the festival.

Hop of the Muffin From Bangin' Banjo Brewing

Hop of the Muffin pours a clear amber with a shade towards copper-orange. (Photo above). Standard beers of the brewery's lineup (that is, the lower ABV and core year-round offerings) are presented in glasses that resemble beer cans, an interesting approach to the glassware game. The beer gives off aromas of Jolly Rancher, tangerine, and sweet and tart citrus in fairly big quantities. The initial nose is subdued, and it appears all of the goodness is being held in by the beer itself.

The body is thicker and fuller than a traditional IPA, which gives a big almost chewy malty backbone to the dance of tropical hop flavors that dominate this beer. All of those same citrus-forward notes from the aroma are present in the flavor, with the addition of slightly resinous finish that closes off each sip.

If there isn't a vanilla Weisse Weisse Baby treatment, I'm calling a mulligan! Doug Fairall

Weisse Weisse Baby From Orange Blossom Brewing

The brewery describes this beer as somewhere between a "kristal and a hefe." The kristallweizen style, for those unfamiliar, is basically a filtered pale weissbier or hefeweizen. It should hold the same wheat beer characteristics but lack the turbidity common with unfiltered wheat beers. Unsurprisingly, Weisse Weisse Baby follows through with that promise.

The beer pours an almost crystal-clear, light straw-yellow color with a billowy stark white head that lingers. Aromas are big and yeast-full with a push toward the banana-forward scents of a hefty German wheat ale. The flavor begins with a banana and bubblegum up-front, which makes way for a clean lemon and lemonade-like second half that brings with it an almost toasted white bread quality as well. It ends fairly clean with the lemon holding itself through.

Mango IPA. How very Florida. Doug Fairall

Mango IPA From Hollywood Brewing Company

The beer pours a brilliant clear dark orange with a voluminous and frothy head. Aromas of citrus abound with a slight hint of mango goodness that sneak in under the radar. The taste is quite sweet and malty, with little bitterness at the beginning. The mango aspect is there but not overpowering; it holds as a distinct undercurrent to everything else that's going on. It moves towards a more pine-focused finish that holds on to the sweetness as it goes.

It's an IPA that's not going to be an impressive treat for hop heads, but will instead offer interest for those looking for tropical fruit flavors without mouth-coating syrupy sweetness.

Doug Fairall is a craft beer blogger dedicated to educating the public about all things beer, with a focus on Florida brews. He is the Brand Marketing Manager for Due South Brewing Company and has been a homebrewer since 2009. For beer things in your Twitter feed, follow him @DougFairall and find the latest beer pics on Clean Plate's Instagram.

