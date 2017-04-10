Fort Lauderdale Easter 2017 Brunch Guide

Celebrate Easter with a fabulous brunch. Courtesy of Neomi's

Easter Sunday is approaching fast. Whether the morning finds you hunting for eggs, taking pics with the Easter Bunny, or headed to sunrise service, be sure to schedule a proper brunch and toast the day with a cocktail or two. Reservations are suggested, and most prices exclude tax and gratuity.

EXPAND Brunch at Burlock this Easter Sunday. Courtesy of Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits

Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits

Overlooking Fort Lauderdale Beach, Burlock Coast at the Ritz-Carlton will offer a buffet priced at $95 per adult and $49 per child (aged 5 through 12.) Bottomless drinks cost an extra $25. There's plenty to choose from, including a breakfast station (available until 3 p.m.), a dim sum station, and a carving station. Children can enjoy a kids' buffet with chicken fingers and mac 'n' cheese. A dessert station will offer molten lava cake, liquid nitrogen ice cream, marble cheesecake with lavender crème, and other confections.

1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-302-6460; burlockcoast.com. Brunch served from noon to 5 p.m.

EXPAND The Upper Deck dining room at Council Oak. Courtesy of Council Oak Steaks & Seafood

Council Oak Steaks & Seafood

For $89, enjoy unlimited Taittinger Brut La Français champagne and an array of mouthwatering food stations at Council Oak at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Bananas Foster, Belgian waffles, omelets, made-to-order sushi, and a full raw bar are some of the items. Heartier fare includes carved meats, pastas, and plenty of desserts. If champagne isn't your thing, go for bloody marys, sangria, and spiked freshly squeezed lemonade.

1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-327-7501; seminolehardrockhollywood.com Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Courtesy of Geoffrey Zakarian

Point Royal

Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian's new restaurant at the Diplomat Resort is offering an Easter brunch with a raw bar that includes East and West Coast oysters, yellowfin tuna tartare, and red snapper ceviche. Also on the menu are cheese and charcuterie, carved meats such as peppercorn prime rib eye, and a fish station with smoke-roasted whole branzino. The dessert list is extensive, but bunny cake pops, homemade Easter marshmallows, chocolate pot de crème, and strawberry dream layer cake are standouts. Brunch costs $75 for adults and includes one mimosa, one bloody mary, coffee, or juice. Add $25 for bottomless mimosas or bloody marys. The cost for kids aged 5 to 12 is $45; children 4 and younger eat free.

3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood, 954-602-8750; pointroyal-fl.com. Brunch is served from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

EXPAND Easter brunch alfresco at Oceans 234. Courtesy of Oceans 234

Oceans 234

Enjoy Easter specials such as king crab ravioli with lobster-infused lemon garlic truffle butter ($26); Dijon herb-crusted lamb with goat-cheese-and-chive mashed potatoes, asparagus, mushroom-roasted shallot ragout, and natural lamb jus ($39); and maple bourbon-glazed ham with crispy Brussels sprouts, scalloped potatoes with whole-grain-mustard butter, and bacon ($34). For something a little less meaty, try brown-butter Dover sole with a spring vegetable medley and rice pilaf ($37).

234 N. Ocean Dr., Deerfield Beach; 954-428-2539; oceans234.com. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EXPAND Move over, mimosas: Steak 954 is debuting six specialty cocktails for brunch. Courtesy of Steak 954

Steak 954

Stephen Starr's steakhouse at the W Hotel Fort Lauderdale will be debut six specialty cocktails to go along with its popular brunch menu. Dishes include crab and avocado eggs Benedict with tomato hollandaise ($18), short-rib Benedict on potato pancake ($15), and vanilla French toast with dulce de leche ($14).

401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-414-8333; steak954.me. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EXPAND Did somebody say banana Nutella French toast? Courtesy of Experimar

Big City Tavern

This Las Olas spot will offer yogurt-marinated leg of lamb with roasted potatoes, asparagus, and lingonberry preserves ($27), as well as Sunday vanilla soft-serve ice cream with jelly beans, Peeps, and strawberry syrup ($8). Unlimited mimosas using juice from freshly squeezed Pompano Beach oranges or endless bloody marys with Zing Zang bloody mary mix will be available for $13 with the purchase of an entrée. You can also order from the regular brunch menu, offering favorites such as banana Nutella French toast with Vermont maple syrup and fresh fruit ($14.50), as well as bacon marmalade grilled cheese, made with dill Havarti cheese, a sunny-side up egg, and onion on sourdough with a side of waffle chips ($13).

609 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-727-0307; bigcitylasolas.com. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EXPAND Have a Mexican-style Easter with a wet burrito con huevos. Courtesy of Rocco's Tacos

Rocco's Tacos

Rocco's Tacos is offering dishes like huevos rancheros divorciados ($13) and a wet burrito con huevos ($12). Make it a true brunch with a mimosa or bloody mary ($12).

1313 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-524-9550; roccostacos.com. Brunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

EXPAND Casual and comfortable comfort food. Courtesy of American Social Las Olas

American Social Las Olas

Made-to-order omelets, fresh-pressed Belgian waffles, prime rib, and chilled snow crab legs will be featured at this upscale gastropub. The brunch buffet costs $26.95, and packages for bottomless mimosas and bloody marys start at $12.

721 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-764-7005; americansocialbar.com. Brunch is served from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

