Sublime's Coconut Cake Named Best Vegan Sweet in the U.S.

Fort Lauderdale's plant-strong paradise just earned another honor for one of its culinary creations: Sublime Restaurant & Bar's coconut cake was named "Best Vegan Sweet Treat" in the nation by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

The animal rights organization released its Top 10 list just in time for Valentine's Day, and Sublime topped it for the second year in a row. In 2017, the eatery's chocolate nirvana cake (made with Kahlúa buttercream and dark chocolate ganache) was the big winner.

PETA representative Moira Colley says the desserts were chosen from restaurants, bakeries, and cafés based on input from PETA members, staff, and supporters who tried them, as well as from diners at restaurants across the nation. Sublime's coconut cake earned top honors because it was "the one that was constantly mentioned."