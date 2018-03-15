Fort Lauderdale's Hot & Soul Announces Sudden Closure, Possible Plans to Reopen

This is the last week of business for Fort Lauderdale favorite Hot & Soul — at least for the time being. The restaurant will be open this Tuesday through Thursday but then will close the doors at 3045 N. Federal Hwy.

Chef/owners Mike Hampton and Christy Samoy say they decided to put the restaurant on the market before their lease expires later this year to avoid "scrambling to sell at the end." They also say they believe they've outgrown the location, which is set to reopen as an Italian restaurant under new ownership.

"This may come as a shock to some but not to others. It might seem like the worst time to close — when we are busy, when it's season, and all our faithful snowbirds are here alongside with our regulars," Samoy says. "If we could do everything our way, we would have another space lined up already."