Get a Taste of Peanut Butter and Jelly Chicken Wings and Kobe Hot Dogs at New Las Olas Spot

The Phat Boy burger at B Square Burgers & Booze, now open in Fort Lauderdale. Photo courtesy of B Square Burgers & Booze

Over-the-top burgers stuffed between grilled cheese sandwiches, decadent lobster-topped hot dogs, a build-your-own-salad bar, and even peanut butter and jelly chicken wings are just a few of the crazy menu items at newly opened B Square Burgers & Booze in Fort Lauderdale.

Located in the old Mediterranean Market space right on Las Olas Blvd., B Square Burgers is a concept from restaurateurs Thomas Febbraio, Marc Katzenberg, and Rafael Palomino, who together offer more than five decades of combined industry experience.

That knowledge is the essence behind B Square, which the trio says is bringing something unique and refreshing to Fort Lauderdale's dining scene.

"Our vision was to create a menu offering refined dishes from light, health-conscious salads to hearty gourmet burgers," said Febbraio. "As a team, we share a passion for combining exceptional service with outstanding cuisine, something we are excited to bring to South Florida."

B Square’s menu features more than a dozen burgers made with a proprietary blend of all-natural beef that is both antibiotic- and hormone-free. Selections include the Dad Bod (a burger topped with melted Maytag blue cheese, truffle mushrooms, purple caramelized onions, and a sunnyside-up fried egg) and the Phat Boy (a burger sandwiched between American and cheddar grilled cheese sandwiches with bacon, lettuce, and tomato).

The menu also features a number of hot dogs — but they're not your average fast-food take, says Palomino.

The Hot Dogma from B Square Burgers & Booze. Photo courtesy of B Square Burgers & Booze

B-Dogs, the restaurant’s very own take on the all-American hot dog, are made exclusively from American Kobe beef (AKA Wagyu) and include the Decadent Dog (a footlong frankfurter with truffle oil, sautéed lobster, and garlic butter) and the Hot Dogma (the same wiener topped with hot pastrami, sauerkraut, melted cheddar, and chopped pickles).

Guests also have the option to top their burgers and dogs with B Square’s homemade ketchups, featuring original and pomegranate flavors, or with homemade spicy or honey mustard.

For something new — and a little bit out of the ordinary — you can also try the restaurant’s jumbo chicken wings slathered in a number of unique flavored sauces like peanut butter and jelly or Jack’d Up, made with Jack Daniels, horseradish, and barbecue sauce.

A selection of salads includes colorful combinations like the Crackling Calamari with frisée, radicchio, endive, toasted cashews, diced bananas, and lightly fried calamari served with an orange poppy dressing. Guests can also put together their own creations from the "Make Your Marc" salad bar menu, which offers an endless variety of combinations.

Additional items include B-Licious Bites such as the Szechuan-style shrimp or calamari, lightly dusted with a sweet and spicy Thai chili glaze, soy caramel, candied peanuts, and radish sprouts. Main plates offer signature dishes like the 22-minute pork chop, a 14-ounce pork chop roasted with sweet and hot cherry peppers, sun-dried tomatoes and mushrooms served with a balsamic reduction, potato lasagna, and charred asparagus.

One of B Square’s main attractions is its bar, which seats up to 28 and serves as the focal point of the restaurant. The bar offers a wide variety of craft beers, specialty cocktails, boozy shakes, and a selection of wines by the glass or bottle.

B Square Burgers & Booze. 1021 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-999-5216; bsquareburger.com.

Nicole Danna is a food writer covering Broward and Palm Beach counties. To get the latest in food and drink news in South Florida, follow her @SoFloNicole or find her latest food pics on the BPB New Times Food & Drink Instagram.

