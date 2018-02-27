Henry's Sandwich Station in Fort Lauderdale Finds Inspiration Across the Country

Fort Lauderdale's FAT Village will welcome its first restaurant with the grand opening of Henry's Sandwich Station (545 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale) this Saturday. The eatery, formerly known as Proper Sandwich Shop, is being launched by JEY Hospitality founder Marc Falsetto, the name behind TacoCraft, PizzaCraft, and Rok:Brgr.

The first 100 customers visiting on opening day will receive a complimentary slice of the restaurant's homemade pie with the purchase of any menu item.

Last month, JEY Hospitality changed the name of the establishment from Proper Sandwich Shop to Henry’s Sandwich Station in an effort to separate the name from Proper Sausages, a Miami sandwich spot and meat purveyor. The new name is a nod to Henry Flagler and the building's history as a former pump station.