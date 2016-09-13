Here's a Chance to Win $3,330 on National Cheeseburger Day

Wayback Burgers in Coconut Creek will be participating in the chain's ninth-annual Triple Triple Challenge in celebration of National Cheeseburger Day. Photo by Nicole Danna

In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, Wayback Burgers in Coconut Creek has announced it will participate in the company's ninth-annual Triple Triple Challenge, where guests compete against the clock to take down the restaurant's massive nine-patty Triple Triple Burger.

The competition will take place on Sunday, September 18, at all participating locations nationwide. During the Triple Triple Challenge, the guest who consumes the entire Triple Triple in the fastest time will earn the title of the restaurant's "Triple Triple Chompion" and — more importantly — Wayback's $3,330 grand prize.

According to John Eucalitto, the competition can be fierce. Last year’s winner and defending champion, Molly Schuyler, devoured the burger in just over 40 seconds.

"We look forward to seeing if anyone can dethrone her record," said Eucalitto. "We're looking forward to bringing back the Triple Triple Challenge for the ninth year running. Our nine-patty burger has become an icon synonymous with the Wayback Burgers brand, and National Cheeseburger Day is the perfect day to honor our love of burgers."

The Wayback Triple Triple is a monster foodie challenge whether you're consuming it for the competition or just for fun: the nine-patty sandwich comes with nine slices of American cheese and is topped with lettuce and tomato.

Wayback Burgers also offers cooked-to-order single and double burgers as well as crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, veggie burgers, turkey burgers, salads, housemade chips, and milkshakes.

Guests up to the task can visit any participating Wayback Burgers restaurant on National Cheeseburger Day. To register in advance, visit the Triple Triple Challenge website to sign an eligibility waiver before chowing down.

During the competition, a Wayback Burger team member will serve as official timekeeper to see how long it takes each contestant to clean his or her plate. Participants will receive a free Wayback Burgers T-shirt while supplies last. Guests are encouraged to bring their stretchy pants and use the hashtag #TripleTripleChallenge on social media.

Wayback Burgers. 4690 N. State Rd. 7, Coconut Creek; 954-580-8087; waybackburgers.com.

Nicole Danna is a food writer covering Broward and Palm Beach counties. To get the latest in food and drink news in South Florida, follow her @SoFloNicole or find her latest food pics on the BPB New Times Food & Drink Instagram.

