Hoffman's Chocolates Launches Sweet Ride Dessert Food Truck

Hoffman's Chocolates has launched its own food truck. Photo courtesy of Hoffman's Chocolates

Hoffman’s Chocolates has launched its own food truck, and it's serving up the sweeter side of things. Known as the Sweet Ride, the new mobile shop peddles all of Hoffman's gourmet goodies, from chocolates and ice cream to a vast assortment of specialty confections.

"Sweet Ride South Florida is our latest innovation," said Lois Marino, director of marketing for Hoffman’s Chocolates. "This truck allows us the opportunity to bring our treats to patrons on the road, whether it be a stop on the street or for a private event."

The Lake Worth-based gourmet chocolatier’s new food truck strives to "make life sweeter," adds Hoffman’s Chocolates Sweet Ride manager Grant Belgrave. So far, the store's most popular go-to treats include the Hoffman's chocolate-covered pretzel bites, S’mores, handmade peanut butter cups, chocolate-covered graham crackers, and gourmet caramel apples.

When the Sweet Ride truck is out, customers also have the opportunity to take part in an interactive photo shoot, adds Belgrave. Everyone is encouraged to take their photo in front of the food truck, upload it to Facebook, and tag @HoffmansSweetRide for the chance to have their image appear on the truck's exterior digital photo screen.

Hoffman's Chocolate has various locations in South Florida. Visit hoffmans.com. To find out where the Sweet Ride might be making its next appearance, follow it at facebook.com/HoffmansSweetRide or on Twitter.

