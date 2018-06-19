Salt 7 Launches Sexy New Dinner Party, Plans Fort Lauderdale Location

Salt 7, the downtown Delray Beach establishment best known for its weekday happy hour and outrageous Sunday brunch, will soon be offering South Floridians a new over-the-top dining experience.

On Thursday, June 21, the six-year-old restaurant, originally named for the unique blend of seven exotic sea salts used to season their prime steaks, will launch its latest themed event, dubbed "All I Ever Wanted Was Everything." Described as a sexy, high-energy dinner party, expect table-side cotton candy service and the likes of Instagram-famous foodie @FoodGod, who will be making an appearance for the opening night. Reservations are recommended to guarantee seating.

If all this sounds like a great way to spend your Thursday evening, the all-new dinner party menu will offer up a short list of savory and sweet dishes prepared by corporate executive chef Paul Niedermann, winner of season nine on Fox's Hell's Kitchen. Following his win, Niedermann was awarded the head chef position at BLT Steak in New York City. A Florida native, he joined the Salt 7 team in September 2017.

Try his take on a corn dog — appropriately named Shrimp Doggy Dog — a cornmeal batter-encrusted house-made shrimp sausage ($14) served with a spicy yuzu honey mustard. A group can share the Lunchable, a $76 charcuterie board with a varied assortment of cured meats, artisan cheeses, housemate jams, and pickled vegetables. For dessert, the $35 Cookie Monster offers up your own personal cookie jar filled with Bailey's infused chocolate chip cookies and served with four cups of Nestle Nesquik strawberry milk.

In addition to the indulgent, whimsical fare, Thursday's new dinner party is about epic imbibing. The menu offers a number of colorful, mega-sized martinis and punch-bowl cocktails that serve four people apiece, perfect for sharing among friends (and just a touch smaller than the ones that arrive via an entourage of sparkler-swirling servers for Sunday brunch). That includes the $29 T-Tox, the menu's low-calorie, low-carb, gluten-free, and vegan drink option. It's basically a massive vodka and soda that combines Tito's vodka, Voss sparkling water, fresh-cut citrus fruits, fresh-pressed cucumber juice, and mint.

The Instagram famous foodie, Jonathan Cheban, aka @FoodGod, will be at Salt 7's inaugural Thursday dinner party. Photo courtesy of @FoodGod

As with brunch, an elite bottle service will be offered; $300 will get you two bottles of yellow label Veuve Cliquot and one bottle of Stoli vodka, while high rollers can order a $2,300 package that includes four appetizers and three desserts of your choosing served along with a magnum bottle of Tito's vodka and Dom Perignon. The latter gives new meaning to "everything" you could ever want — or need — for a dinner party.

In addition to its latest themed party, Salt 7 has also announced plans to open a second location in Broward County, inking a lease for a 3,000-square-foot space at the Icon Las Olas in Fort Lauderdale. The restaurant, located at 500 E. Las Olas Blvd., will offer patrons the same lunch, happy hour, and dinner menus.

If you can't swing a swanky Sunday brunch or pricey dinner party punch bowl, the Delray Beach restaurant is currently offering patrons the chance to win a special chef's tasting dinner valued at $1,500. The dinner for six will be served with a bottle of Dom Perignon. Details on how to enter the drawing can be found on the Salt 7 Facebook and Instagram accounts.

"All I Ever Wanted Was Everything" Dinner Party Launch. June 21, at Salt 7, 32 SE Second Ave., Delray Beach; 561-274-7258; salt7.com.