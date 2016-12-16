Kansas City Chef Bryan Tyrell Opens Pigsty BBQ in Boynton Beach

Pigsty is now open in Boynton Beach. Photo courtesy of Pigsty

It's the stuff Kansas City foodie dreams are made of: a hearty stack of juicy brisket smothered in barbecue sauce and topped with melted provolone cheese and onion rings, all of it crammed between two soft, doughy rolls.

Here in South Florida, you can find a similar version of this sandwich, dubbed The Jakl, at newly-opened Pigsty in Boynton Beach, where a barbecue chef with Kansas City roots is preparing a number of regionally-inspired, iconic barbecue sandwiches.

Pigsty BBQ officially opened last week in a strip mall off Boynton Beach Boulevard just west of I-95. The cozy eatery specializes in a variety of smoked meats prepared by pit master Bryan Tyrell, formerly of Smoke BBQ in Delray Beach, who won the title of "best ribs" in our 2015 annual Best Of issue.

The restaurant is open daily for lunch and dinner, and offers a casual space for quick-serve barbecue. The menu covers all the barbecue essentials from a slow-cooked pulled pork smoked for 14-hours to Kansas City-style burnt ends (the ends of the brisket) to gigantic beef ribs and pork ribs by the slab.

The pulled pork sandwich at Pigsty in Boynton Beach. Photo courtesy of Pigsty

A large number of smoked meats are available by the pound, or can be used to make sandwiches, including brisket, turkey, chicken, ham, pastrami, sausage, chicken wings, and even smoked salmon. There's also a daily soup, chili, and several salad options for the meat-averse.

And then there's those sandwiches, four in total, from the Big Pig featuring pulled pork, sausage, and bacon to the Hippy Picnic, a giant smoked portobello mushroom with topped with red onion, sliced tomato, and smothered in a house balsamic dressing.

The space, designed by Aaron Moreno of Palm Beach Driftwood, has been outfitted top to bottom with reclaimed wood, giving the restaurant a decidedly rustic atmosphere. The place is also designed to be family-friendly and casual: guests place their order at the walk-up counter and can seat themselves at wood tables matched with cream-covered leather banquettes. Sauces are self-serve. A roll of paper towels sits at the center of every table.

Pit master Bryan Tyrell is cooking his own brand of barbecue at newly-opened Pigsty in Boynton Beach. Photo courtesy of Pigsty

Pigsty founder and first-time restaurateur Elliot Harris — a longtime fan of Tyrell's barbecue — says he hopes to open two additional locations in South Florida by the end of the 2017. Plans are to bring the concept south to Broward County next, followed by Miami.

"[Bryan and I] built Pigsty to bring casual, affordable, quality barbecue to the people of South Florida," said Harris. "It's not the sit-down restaurant like the others you'll find in the area. It's meant to be relaxed and inviting."

In the coming weeks, Pigsty will also begin serving breakfast, an usual barbecue menu section. Starting at 10 a.m., customers can choose from a variety of breakfast sandwiches featuring Pigsty's smoked meats combined with eggs, house-cured bacon, and a variety of smoked meats and sausage stuffed between homemade biscuits or a griddle-toasted bun.

Pigsty. 706 W. Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach; 561-810-5801; pigstybbq.com.

Nicole Danna is a food writer covering Broward and Palm Beach counties. To get the latest in food and drink news in South Florida, follow her @SoFloNicole or find her latest food pics on the BPB New Times Food & Drink Instagram

