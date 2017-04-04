March 2017's Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach Restaurant Openings and Closings

Beehive Kitchen is now open in Fort Lauderdale. Photo courtesy of Beehive Kitchen

March was a busy month for South Florida, with plenty of restaurant openings (so many it's hard to keep track) and few notable closings.

The month welcomed the addition of long-awaited establishments. There was everything from craft brewery NoBo Brewing Co. in Boynton Beach to ramen hot spot Ramen Lab Eatery and the new arm of the well-known sushi spots, the Lemongrass family of restaurants.

Only a few establishments closed, some only temporarily, such as old-school Ernie's BBQ. Others shuttered for good, including longtime Pompano Beach Italian red-sauce joint Frank & Dino's and Market 17's year-old daytime lunch option, Day Market Kitchen.

Here's a rundown of the places in Broward and Palm Beach that opened or closed in March, along with ones that are on the way. Did we miss something? Tell us in the comments.

Open



Cask & Shaker, Wellington



Aroma Indian Cuisine, West Palm Beach



Capital One Cafe, West Palm Beach



123 Datura, West Palm Beach



WaWa, Lake Worth / Palm Springs



NoBo Brewing Co., Boynton Beach



Colombian Coffee House, Delray Beach



Ceviche 401, Delray Beach



Ocean One Bar & Grille, Delray Beach



Blue Island Fish, Delray Beach



Campo Produce, Boynton Beach



Bailey's Blendz, Boynton Beach



Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria, Boca Raton



Geisha Asian Bistro, Boca Raton



Pho Boca, Boca Raton



Ramen Lab Eatery, Boca Raton



Ouzo Bay, Boca Raton



The Poke Company, Boca Raton



Fat Boyz BBQ, Boca Raton



Fratelli Pizza, Pasta & Vino, Deerfield Beach



The Brazilian Grill, Pompano Beach



Beehive Kitchen, Fort Lauderdale



Burger Freak, Fort Lauderdale



Whole Life Earth Cafe, Fort Lauderdale



Park & Ocean, Fort Lauderdale



LunchRoom, Fort Lauderdale



LG's Uptown Eatery, Fort Lauderdale



Seabar, Fort Lauderdale



The Revenant Coffee House & Eatery, Fort Lauderdale



G Spot Bar, Fort Lauderdale



Swirl Wine Bistro, Coconut Creek



Pho Brothers, Plantation



Aroa Craft Yogurt & Cafe, Plantation



Bien Chido, Plantation



Craft on 14, Plantation



Twin Peeks, Pembroke Pines



Northing Bundt Cakes, Pembroke Pines



Texas de Brazil, Sunrise



Margate BBQ, Margate



The Crab Pot Bar & Grill, Hollywood



Lemongrass Hot Pot, Davie



Sweet Warriors Peruvian Bistro, Davie



Jet's Pizza, Davie



Apropo Crepes & Baguettes, Davie



Zabb Thai and Sushi, Davie



Potatopia, Davie



In September 2015, Day Market Kitchen was promoted as the casual daytime extension of Market 17. Photo courtesy of Day Market Kitchen

Closed



Frank & Dino's, Pompano Beach



Yuji Japanese Restaurant, Wilton Manors (temporarily closed)



Ernie' BBQ, Fort Lauderdale (temporarily closed)



Day Market Kitchen, Fort Lauderdale



Land Crab Lounge, Dania Beach



Coming Soon

