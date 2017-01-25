McDonald's to Give Away Limited-Edition Bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce Tomorrow
Secret sauce in limited-edition bottles.
Courtesy of McDonald's
McDonald's is famous for many things: French fries, burgers, shakes, and Donald Trump's favorite — the "Fish Delight" (known to everyone else as the Filet-O-Fish). But of all the Golden Arches' menu items, the one that's loved best and filled with the most intrigue is the Big Mac: two all-beef patties topped with "Special Sauce." For years, McDonald's had never disclosed what composes its Special Sauce — until now.
To celebrate the Big Mac, the fast-food giant is giving away limited-edition, numbered bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce — and Miami is one of the cities where you can find it.
Courtesy of McDonald's
This Thursday, January 26, head to the McDonald's at 1148 S. Dixie Hwy. (across the street from University of Miami) between 3 and 6 p.m. to get one of the 100 bottles available.
Of course, you can't simply walk in and ask for a bottle. You have to know the secret phrase: "There's a Big Mac for that!"
There's also free swag involved if you sing the Big Mac jingle or post photos on social media by following @McD_SouthFLA and using hashtag #BigMacForThat.
And if you can't get to the Coral Gables location, there are two other ways to nab a bottle of Secret Sauce. The McDonald's at 3805 Northlake Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens will also have bottles available Thursday beginning at 1 p.m. If you're traveling, find the nearest participating McDonald's at mcdonalds.com.
In addition, Burger Beast will have ten bottles of the limited-edition sauce that he will give away on social media, beginning early Thursday.
Bottles are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, and you must tell the McDonald’s crew member or designated representative the code phrase “There’s a Big Mac for that.” Quantities are limited and might vary by restaurant.
The best part of all: Each limited-edition bottle will list the top-secret ingredients on the label, so we'll all know exactly what goes into that Secret Sauce. But, as a representative of McDonald's pointed out, the amount of each ingredient isn't listed, so would-be burger masters will have to experiment until they get the recipe just right.
