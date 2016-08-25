Miami Chef Joshua Wahler Debuts Nisi in Fort Lauderdale Today

Nisi co-owners Andreas Tsavos (left) and Joshua Wahler. Photo courtesy of Nisi

Well-known Miami-based chef and Hell's Kitchen contestant Joshua Wahler, who spent time in some of the country's most lauded kitchens including New York City's Gramercy Tavern and Spice Market and Miami's Nobu, will launching his first restaurant in Broward County this week.

The concept takes the place of Thasos in Fort Lauderdale, which closed to undergo a subtle redesign early last week.

The restaurant is a partnership between Wahler and hospitality veteran Andreas Tsavos, who first met while working at Estiatorio Milos, a high-end Greek restaurant in Miami Beach. Together, the duo also co-own and operate the newly launched children’s food delivery service, Born Foody.

Under their guidance, the elegant white stucco building at the corner of Alternate A1A and Oakland Park Boulevard has quietly shifted from Thasos' traditional Greek fare to what Wahler describes as a "more Mediterranean-based menu with Asian touches."

While the menu has changed direction, those familiar with the previous concept will notice the restaurant's interior remains largely untouched — a clean, modern, and brilliant white decor that lends itself to Nisi's fine-dining atmosphere.

New additions, however, include installation of a raw bar, which will give a crudo spin to the menu with items like marinated anchovy crostini. Highlights from the meze selections – appetizers in Greek and Middle Eastern cuisine – also include a jumbo lump crab cake with coriander, dijon mustard, and basil aioli; Prince Edward Island mussels served in a tarragon sauce; and feta cheese "sticks" wrapped in phyllo dough, drizzled with honey, and topped with sesame seeds.

Cocktails will play an important role in Nisi's menu, adds Wahler, with drinks using ingredients from lavender and thyme to chamomile offering guests a well-rounded Mediterranean experience from start to finish.

Nisi Restaurant opens its doors to the public on Thursday, August 25.

Nisi. 3330 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-200-6006; facebook.com.

Nicole Danna is a food writer covering Broward and Palm Beach counties. To get the latest in food and drink news in South Florida, follow her @SoFloNicole or find her latest food pics on the BPB New Times Food & Drink Instagram.

