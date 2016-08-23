Modern Juice Co. Wants to Help You on Your Path to Health

Modern Juice Company founder Jon Sullivan holding a Mr. Green Go specialty smoothie. Photo courtesy of Modern Juice Co.

Like so many new businesses, Modern Juice Company in Jupiter began as a passion project, one that just so happened to become a successful (and healthful) endeavor.

"Modern Juice Co. began as a lifestyle change for my family and some friends of mine," says founder Jon Sullivan, who opened the business with his wife in December 2014. "As it grew, I knew we were on to something special. I think everyone wants to feel good."

What began as a simple challenge undertaken by a group of locals a few years ago has today become a haven for those seeking healthful, nutritious juices and smoothies. For Sullivan, it's all thanks to his original mission to find a way to make the best-tasting juices possible while retaining maximum nutrition.

Related Stories Milan's Sant Ambroeus Coming to Palm Beach This November

When developing the concept, Sullivan says it became evident that there was a large gap in the market for nonsugar-based smoothies and juices. To address the issue, he and his wife — along with a few supportive friends — explored a variety of different juicing methods and ingredients to uncover what they feel is the "best way to deliver the best."

Today, the storefront is serving a full menu of cold-pressed juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, and a number of grab-and-go locally baked goods for those looking to add a bit of health and happiness to their diet — without the added sugar or less-than-ideal fillers.

Some of the most popular menu selections include the “Citrus Sunrise” açaí bowl prepared with pitaya (AKA dragonfruit), orange juice, pineapple, and strawberry and topped with honey; the “Sunshine Punch” juice made with carrot, pineapple, orange, and ginger; and the “Mr. Green Go” smoothie with kale, spinach, banana, pineapple, and apple juice.

To show their gratitude for the local support they've received along their journey toward health, Sullivan also recently became a member of Think Local Palm Beaches, a nonprofit organization working to support and preserve locally owned, independent businesses in northern Palm Beach County.

"All of our customers are on some sort of healthy lifestyle path," says Sullivan. "And we feel like it's our job to help them get to where they are heading."

Modern Juice Co. 287 E. Indiantown Rd., Jupiter; 561-320-9300; modernjuiceco.com.

Nicole Danna is a food writer covering Broward and Palm Beach counties. To get the latest in food and drink news in South Florida, follow her @SoFloNicole or find her latest food pics on the BPB New Times Food & Drink Instagram.

