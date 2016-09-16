New Times' All-New E.A.T! Foodie Event Is Almost Here

New Times foodie event E.A.T! is happening Wednesday, September 21. Courtesy of E.A.T!

E.A.T! — which stands for "Edible, Artisanal, and Tasteful" — is happening next week, and we couldn't be more excited.

New Times all-new foodie event taking place at the BB&T Center on Wednesday, September 21 will be bigger, better, and tastier than ever before, giving guests the chance to participate in a culinary adventure like no other. Much more than the average food-and-drink festival, the event will feature unlimited samples from over 40 South Florida restaurants, and an all-new throw down-style chef challenge where two of Miami's top toques will compete for the right to be the E.A.T! Champion of 2016.

Fans of Nuno Grullon of Café Roval and Ryan Martin of 180° @ the DRB will be going head-to-head during a timed culinary showdown taking place on the Monark Kitchen Stage presented by Goya, located on the BB&T Center floor. The chefs will use cookware courtesy of Fort Lauderdale's Culinary Convenience.

Courtesy of E.A.T!

Hungry? The event lineup includes more than 40 South Florida establishments, including GG’s Waterfront Bar & Grill, Ciao Cucina & Bar, Ethos Greek Bistro, Shooters Waterfront, Boatyard Restaurant, JB’s on the Beach, Ceviche by the Sea, Brazaviva Brazilian Steakhouse, 180° @ the DRB, Hyde Beach Kitchen & Cocktails, Juniper on the Water, and JWB Prime Steak & Seafood, 3030 Ocean, Buddha Sky Bar, Ciao Cucina & Bar, Market 17, Oceans 234, RA Sushi, Sea Level, Sky Thai Sushi, The Rebel House, Raw Republic, The Brass Tap Fort Lauderdale, Suviche, Thirteen, and more.

New Times E.A.T! will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. for general admission guests. Those who prefer a more intimate dining experience can purchase Elite tickets, which include entry to the event one hour early and access to a private VIP bar and lounge area in Club Lexus featuring exclusive entertainment and a selection of Miami’s best luxury dining establishments.

E.A.T! general admission tickets are $35 per person ($65 at the door) and get event-goers unlimited restaurant samplings and access to live entertainment starting at 7 p.m. VIP tickets are $85 per person ($100 at the door while supplies last), and get ticket holders early access at 6:30 p.m., exclusive access to the Chairman’s Club area, exclusive restaurant sampling not available in other areas, and complimentary access to sponsored wine and beer bars for the duration of the event. Elite ticket pricing is $135 per person ($150 at the door while supplies last) and gets ticket holders a 6 p.m. entrance into the event, exclusive access to the Club Lexus area with restaurant sampling not available in other areas, and complimentary access to sponsored spirit, wine, and beer bars for the duration of the event, as well as a commemorative item. For group ticket pricing call 954-835-7830.

A percentage of ticket sales will go toward the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association, the only organization in Florida that offers the ProStart program, the Lodging Management Program (LMP), the Hospitality & Tourism Management Program (HTMP), and the Skills, Tasks and Results Training program (START).

E.A.T! will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. Tickets are available for purchase via the event website at newtimeseat.com or Ticketmaster.com.

