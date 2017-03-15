Nice Cream Food Truck Offers Banana-Based and Vegan Sundaes

A Nice Cream sundae Courtesy of Nice Cream Food Truck

What's even better than ice cream? Nice cream, of course. In the plant-based world, "nice cream" refers to a dairy-free dessert, generally made with frozen bananas and other tasty ingredients blended in. It's like the iconic creamy treat everyone loves, but way healthier and easier on animals.

Now Nice Cream Food Truck is bringing its version of this banana-based sweet to South Florida. Nice Cream uses only bananas to create its cream, and the truck offers a variety of dairy-free toppings, such as granola, fresh berries, Girl Scouts Thin Mints, and chocolate sauce. The names of the sundaes are all hip-hop references, says co-owner Maxx Socher. Try, for instance, the Jadamint, a minty nice cream with chocolate chips, or the AB & Jcole, made with almond butter, berries, and hemp hearts. Sundae prices range from $4 to 10.

And though any good vegan knows about the magic of making banana "ice cream" in a blender, Nice Cream's method is unique, Socher says. "There are many companies out there making 'nice cream'-style desserts, but our proprietary method of actually taking the frozen banana through our preparation process is what makes Nice Cream Food Truck's nice cream creamier, fresher-tasting, and not soupy like a lot of others."

Crowds gather at the Nice Cream Food Truck. Courtesy of Nice Cream Food Truck

Socher's partner in business and in life, Kayleigh Addari, has been vegan for five years. The two dreamed up the Nice Cream idea after realizing there weren't any healthy vegan dessert options at food truck events.

"While experimenting in the kitchen though trial and error, we created the perfect nice cream," Socher explains. "We believe that a lot of times, 'vegan dessert' or 'vegan food' in general gets a bad rap from nonvegans. We wanted to bring something to the public that would be able to be enjoyed by everyone, not just one specific group."

Thus far, the truck has appeared at Wynwood Art Walk, Food Truck Invasion events in Plantation, an MS Foundation charity event, and others. Nice Cream offers catering services and will appear at various events regularly. A calendar is available at nicecreamfoodtruck.com.

In the future, the duo hopes to do more catering and eventually open a brick-and-mortar location.

