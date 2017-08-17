menu

Hollywood's Penn Dutch Food Center Gets Half-Million-Dollar Face-Lift

Spring Chicken in Fort Lauderdale Abruptly Shutters


Hollywood's Penn Dutch Food Center Gets Half-Million-Dollar Face-Lift

Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 9:29 a.m.
By Zachary Fagenson
Penn Dutch's yellow building has been an I-95 landmark for decades.EXPAND
Penn Dutch's yellow building has been an I-95 landmark for decades.
Courtesy of Penn Dutch Food Center
A A

In the mid-'70s, Edwin and Sophie Salsburg relocated from central Pennsylvania to South Florida and soon set to persuading their three sons — Bill, Paul, and Rick — to move south and help them start a business. Thus, in 1975, Penn Dutch Food Center opened in Hollywood within eyeshot of I-95 and became a kind of landmark.

Yet after a few decades (and being joined by an outpost in Margate), the building began showing its age. So earlier this summer, the Salsburgs embarked on a three-month, half-million-dollar renovation of the place so as not to let Publix nip too much at its heels.

"There’s always competition in the market, something newer, shinier," says Greg Salsburg, Bill's son and a member of the third generation of the family running the store. "We felt like we needed to invest some money and give her a face-lift."

Yet it seems it was just a matter of making the market's exterior match its interior, which offers 21-day-wet-aged steaks and house-made sausages.

The Salsburgs will be on hand August 26 from noon to 4 p.m. to celebrate the overhaul's completion and to give you a chance to challenge world Pac Man champion Billy Mitchell during a round of the classic arcade game. Make sure your wrists are loose and your trunk has room for meat.

Penn Dutch Food Center. 3950 N. 28th Ter., Hollywood; 954-921-7144; penn-dutch.com. Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Zachary Fagenson
Zachary Fagenson is the restaurant critic for Miami New Times, and proud to report a cholesterol level of 172.

