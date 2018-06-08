 


Enjoy brunch Saturday and Sunday at Rok:Brgr.EXPAND
Enjoy brunch Saturday and Sunday at Rok:Brgr.
Courtesy of Rok.Brgr

Rok:Brgr Launches Saturday Brunch Across South Florida

Clarissa Buch | June 8, 2018 | 2:49pm
AA

South Florida's Rok:Brgr is giving customers a new reason to get up earlier on the weekend: Saturday brunch.

The burger joint, known for its popular Sunday Social Brunch, will extend service to Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

Expect live music, $12 mimosas, and a menu filled with sweet and savory comfort food.

If you've never experienced Rok:Brgr's brunch, take your pick at a Benedict bar, where you can build your own eggs Benedict. Choose a base (English muffin, Belgium waffle, or country biscuit); add some protein (bacon or smoked salmon); and selection from traditional, poblano, or sriracha hollandaise.

Or dive into the restaurant's best-selling hangover sandwiches ($14). The Part One includes an over-easy egg, maple-peppered bacon, sriracha aioli, tomato, avocado, and American cheese on a multigrain bun. Part Two is meatloaf, crisp onion strings, and cheddar cheese on toasted ciabatta.

Other brunch items include the eggs and burger, which includes a bunless prime burger topped with American cheese and served alongside two eggs, bacon, and country potatoes; as well as chicken and waffles drizzled in bourbon-maple syrup; a poppyseed bagel with lox, capers, and chive cream cheese; and pancakes of the day, which rotate.

Be sure to order a round of French toast lollipops ($10 and up), doused in cinnamon and maple creme, for the table.

Hungry for a burger? Choose from four, all served on brioche buns. There's the classic Rok:Brgr, with cheddar, bacon, and bourbon barbecue sauce; the Morning Glory, with bacon and a fried egg; a veggie burger topped with avocado and piquillo pepper aioli; and the Wild Turkey, a turkey patty with Swiss cheese and garlic aioli.

This weekend, Rok:Brgr's locations in South Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Delray Beach will open for Saturday brunch. The outpost at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach will debut brunch next Saturday, June 16.

Rok:Brgr. Various locations; rokbrgr.com. Brunch Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 
Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

