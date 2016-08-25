Second Lucky's Market Location to Open in Plantation in October

Ryan Yousefi

And then there were two. Following the successful launch of their first South Florida location in Coral Springs this past April, Lucky's Market has announced in October they will be opening the doors to their second store in Plantation.

The affordable natural foods market — best known for their free bacon samples and in-store bar that encourages customers to drink while they shop — has been a huge hit in Coral Springs since its opening in April. Such a hit, in fact, that we detailed why it's legitimately a better grocery option than Publix — an opinion we still stand by months later.

The new location at 7700 Peters Rd. will be the fifth Lucky's in Florida. The Colorado-based company is rapidly growing in large part due to a reputation as a fantastic option for those looking for organic, local, specialty, and gluten-free items.

Related Stories Ten Reasons Lucky's Market Is Better Than Publix

“Our goal at Lucky’s Market is to bring more fresh, healthy food at affordable prices to all people, and we are thrilled to open our fifth store in the great state of Florida,” said Lucky's founder Bo Sharon in a statement released by the chain in anticipation of their Plantation opening.

“Lucky’s Market is a one-stop shop for people who simply love good food and great deals. We look forward to stocking our shelves with as many local products as possible and making a positive and lasting impact in the Plantation community.”

The Plantation location will feature — in addition to all the goodies that come along with your usual Lucky's Market — an apothecary department that will have a do-it- yourself wall where people can buy what they need to make their own teas, salves, tinctures, healing elixirs, and more. The store, which is about 45,000 square feet, will employ approximately 140 people.

Lucky’s Market was started in 2003 by the husband-and-wife team of Trish and Bo Sharon. They bought a convenience store in Boulder, Colorado, in hopes of creating a grocery store where food lovers could shop for quality products that didn't cost and arm and a leg. The pair soon found that the farther away they got from the norm and the deeper they went toward what they thought was a fun place to shop, the better the store did.

What grew from their first store is a chain of stores located around the country that stick out like a sore thumb in an otherwise vanilla grocery industry. Customers can enjoy a $2 pint of beer and a slice of homemade pizza as they shop for organics or sit down in the coffee area and enjoy a brew and an item from their bakery afterward.

According to Lucky's Market, grand opening festivities are soon to be announced for the Plantation location.

