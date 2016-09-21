Shipt Delivers Whiskey and Publix Subs With the Click of a Smartphone

Shipt is expanding services to include liquor delivery across South Florida. Photo courtesy of Shipt

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Florida’s oldest and largest independent retailer of wine and spirits, has announced the expansion of a partnership with Shipt, one of the nation’s fastest growing on-demand delivery services.

The partnership now allows Orlando-based ABC to expand their delivery options across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties beginning tomorrow.

Shipt partners with grocery retailers and local stores to provide members with services that make grocery shopping easier and more convenient. The service, currently offered in 29 cities nationwide, debuted in Tampa earlier this summer and offers unlimited grocery deliveries to members for $99 per year. The Alabama-based Shipt currently offers same-day delivery service of groceries to customers in Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, West Palm Beach, Jupiter, and Miami from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

As recently as last year, grocery delivery and online grocery shopping weren't popular choices, but that attitude is shifting as large players like Amazon and Uber expand delivery services to include carry-out, groceries, and — of course — liquor.

Shipt is joining the ranks of other grocery and booze delivery services available throughout South Florida. Now that it's bringing you booze, Shipt can be likened to Drizly, a Boston-based company that also offers alcohol delivery in South Florida. Shipt also provides the same grocery delivery services as Instacart, which works in collaboration with Publix and recently launched in Broward County. However, unlike Instacart, Shipt now provides delivery of alcohol, too.

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, founded in 1936 in Orlando by Jack Holloway, today has over 150 stores statewide, and is in its third generation of family leadership with CEO Charles Bailes III, and executive vice president Jess Bailes at the helm.

Through its new partnership, ABC's full selection of in-stock items at local stores will be available to Shipt members through the website or smartphone app. Members can select their items for delivery during a one-hour delivery window as soon as one hour after the order is placed.

Earlier this year, Shipt expanded its services to include alcohol delivery, and according to founder Bill Smith, the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

"After successfully launching alcohol delivery with ABC Fine Wine and Spirits in Orlando, we are ready to bring this service to South Florida," said Smith. "We know that busy Floridians are ready to cross more items off their to-do list, and Shipt is here to help. We aren't just a grocery delivery service – we are an online marketplace designed to make life easier."

Orders can include beer, wine, spirits, and growlers as well as mixers and bar essentials. To verify age, members will be asked to scan their IDs through the use of an Android or Apple app, and will be required to present the same identification to the Shipt Shopper upon order delivery.

Understanding that alcohol delivery entails more legal and safety concerns than grocery delivery, Shipt will require additional training for shoppers who deliver alcohol orders to ensure the safe and responsible delivery of alcohol to members. Certified shoppers will undergo additional training on Shipt’s alcohol delivery policies and procedures, and ABC has been involved every step of the way to ensure Shipt employees and shoppers are educated on local alcohol regulations.

As of September 22, Shipt will offer both alcohol and grocery delivery to South Florida's metro area with one convenient membership. For $99 per year, Shipt members can receive unlimited, free grocery deliveries and access to Shipt’s alcohol delivery service. Alcohol delivery orders feature in-store prices, and members will be charged a $7 service fee for each delivery.

Delivery will be available from local ABC stores from Miami to Palm Beach County, including the cities of West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach, Pembroke Pines, Coral Gables, Jupiter, and Boca Raton. To sign up for the service, visit Shipt.com/SouthFlorida.

