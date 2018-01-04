Shredded Beef With Lime And Avocado

Bring the beef, garlic, bay leaves, onions, salt, and 6 cups water to a boil in a 6-qt. dutch oven.

Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer until the brisket is tender about 3 hours.

Remove pot from heat and let brisket cool, uncovered.

Transfer brisket to a cutting board; shred with your fingers.

Roughly chop meat; transfer to a bowl.

Mix in the cheese, lime juice, cilantro, chipotles, scallions, and tomatoes.

Season with salt and pepper.

Serve the salpicón wrapped in tortillas and topped with paprika and avocado slices.

• 2 lb. flat-cut beef brisket, trimmed

• 1 bay leaf • 2 smashed cloves garlic

• 1 large sliced onion

• 1 tbsp salt • 6 cups of water

• Cook on low heat for about 3 hours

• 3 finely chopped tomatoes

• 1?4 cup fresh lime juice

• 1?4 lb. cubed jack cheese

• 1 tbsp salt

• 1 tbsp. chopped canned chipotle chiles in adobo

• 1?4 cup finely chopped cilantro

• 4 chopped scallions

• Warmed corn tortillas

• 1 sliced avocado • Sweet paprika

