Shredded Beef With Lime And Avocado

Broward Palm Beach | January 4, 2018 | 2:08pm
Bring the beef, garlic, bay leaves, onions, salt, and 6 cups water to a boil in a 6-qt. dutch oven.
Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer until the brisket is tender about 3 hours.
Remove pot from heat and let brisket cool, uncovered.
Transfer brisket to a cutting board; shred with your fingers.

Roughly chop meat; transfer to a bowl.
Mix in the cheese, lime juice, cilantro, chipotles, scallions, and tomatoes.
Season with salt and pepper.

Serve the salpicón wrapped in tortillas and topped with paprika and avocado slices.
• 2 lb. flat-cut beef brisket, trimmed
• 1 bay leaf • 2 smashed cloves garlic
• 1 large sliced onion
• 1 tbsp salt • 6 cups of water
• Cook on low heat for about 3 hours
• 3 finely chopped tomatoes
• 1?4 cup fresh lime juice
• 1?4 lb. cubed jack cheese
• 1 tbsp salt
• 1 tbsp. chopped canned chipotle chiles in adobo
• 1?4 cup finely chopped cilantro
• 4 chopped scallions
• Warmed corn tortillas
• 1 sliced avocado • Sweet paprika

