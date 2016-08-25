South Florida BJ's Wholesale Club Partners With Dunkin' Donuts

Try the new cold brew iced coffee at Dunkin' Donuts, now open inside BJ's Wholesale Club in Pembroke Pines. Courtesy of Dunkin' Donuts

Some things just pair perfectly with one another: wine and chocolate, champagne and strawberries, beer and pretzels, tea and crumpets — or, for the weekend-warrior shopper hiding inside us all, coffee and donuts.

For those of you who like to wholesale shop until you drop, here's your perfect match: BJ's Wholesale Club is ditching a number of its fast-food options and replacing them with Dunkin' Donuts stands instead.

The first store, located inside the BJ’s Wholesale Club off Pines Boulevard, opened August 9. It is the first of several Dunkin’ Donuts locations planned to open within BJ’s Wholesale Clubs throughout South Florida over the coming months, and it is owned and operated by local franchisee Mike Fallah.

"We're excited about this partnership," said Melissa Goulette, field marketing manager for Dunkin’ Donuts brands. "Over the next several months, we will be opening several more BJ’s Wholesale Club locations throughout the region, and that means BJ’s shoppers will be running on Dunkin'."

The new Dunkin' Donuts restaurant is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Best of all, guests do not need to have a BJ’s membership to visit the location. The new location offers the complete Dunkin' Donuts menu, including a wide range of hot and iced coffees, lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos, teas, frozen beverages, sandwiches, donuts, and other baked goods.

What to order? Dunkin’ Donuts also recently debuted its new signature cold brew coffee, described as an "ultra-smooth, full-bodied beverage" prepared by steeping a special blend of coffee in cold water over an extended period of time to extract a strong, distinctive flavor. The cold brew coffee is handcrafted in each Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant in small batches, says Fallah, and served each day while supplies last.

"Our new Pembroke Pines restaurant is the perfect stop for BJ’s customers to stop during their visit," said Fallah. "It's a great partnership."

BJ's Dunkin' Donuts. 13700 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines; 954-436-7600; dunkindonuts.com.

