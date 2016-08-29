South Florida Food and Drink Events This Week: Chef’s Grand Tasting, Happy Hour for a Cause and Garage Soccer
|
This pizza may not help you answer trivia questions, but who cares?
Mellow Mushroom
Monday
Wine Down Monday
Burger & Beer Joint (550 S Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach) will offer half off all bottles of wine with entrée purchase, starting at 7 p.m. Visit bnbjoint.com.
Chef’s Grand Tasting
Jardin (330 Clematis St., West Palm Beach) is offering a 15-course meal at 7 p.m. every Monday. The dinner changes weekly and costs $75. A $30 wine or cocktail pairing is available, as well. This recurring event is every Monday until August 29. Note that there are only eight seats available, so call 561-440-5273 or visit bit.ly/jardintix for reservations.
ArtsPark
ArtsPark (1 Young Circle, Hollywood) will have food trucks from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. In the past, the line-up has included Daddy’s Grill, Don Mofongo, and Il Fiorentino, with HipPOPs Handcrafted Gelato Bars as a recurring participant. Visit burgerbeast.com.
Tuesday
9th Hour Trivia at Mellow Mushroom
Mellow Mushroom (700 S Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach) will let guests spew their useless knowledge with trivia at 9 p.m. There is no cost to attend. Call 561-653-1351.
|
Can you smell the goodness through the screen?
Tap 42
Taco Tuesday
Tap 42 (1411 S Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale) will host a recurring Taco Tuesday with Bar Rita-inspired menu items. The menu will rotate weekly and will feature items such as Korean Shortrib Cheesesteak Tacos, Strawberry Margarita Guac, BBQ Pork Carnitas Tacos and hand-crafted margaritas. This will end in Fall. Visit Tap42.com.
Garage Soccer at Bangin' Banjo
Bangin' Banjo (3200 NW 23rd Ave., # 500, Pompano Beach) will allow guests to not only enjoy Taco Tuesday with food truck the Inca Mix, but to join a garage soccer league. Not sure what the latter is? Think foosball mixed with soccer simulation. This event is from 7 to 10 p.m. Visit banginbanjobrewing.com.
Wednesday
Happy Hour for a Cause
The Gilda’s Club South Florida Young Leadership Council will host a networking event at Apothecary 330 (330 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale). Admission is free for members or $15 donation at the door for non-members. Attendees will get a free drink and appetizers. This is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Visit gildasclubsouthflorida.org.
Thursday
Trivia Night/Thirsty Thursday at Bull Market
Thursday is the almost end of the workweek, which means that it’s technically the beginning of the weekend. Bull Market (210 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale) offers $2 beer night at their bar trivia night at 8 p.m. Want domestic buckets o’ beer? It’s only $15. Visit BullMarketBar.com.
All Month Long
Burger of the Month
Burger Bar (4650 Donald Ross Rd., Palm Beach Gardens) is offering the Durham ranch bison burger for August’s burger of the month. The creation has maytag blue cheese butter, arugula, potato chips, and roasted tomato on toasted ciabatta bread. This costs $18.50. Visit burgerbar.com.
Dine Out Lauderdale at Burlock Coast
Burlock Coast (1 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale) will be partaking in Dine Out Lauderdale until September 30. Guests can enjoy a three-course meal for $36. Visit ritzcarlton.com.
Pokemon Specials at Quarterdeck
Quarterdeck Restaurants (multiple locations) will serve Pokemon inspired drinks, such as the Oddish Pear Martini, Pikachu Punch and Slowpoke Strawberry Lemonade. Guests who show their Pokemon Go app to their waiter, can score a free dessert with purchase of a meal. The deal is available until September 30. Visit quarterdeckrestaurants.com.
August iPic Specials
iPic Theaters (Mizner Park, 301 Plaza Real, Boca Raton) will feature the Pegu Club cocktail and the Ooey Gooey M&Ms Sweet Pizza during the entire month of August. The Pegu Club cocktail, inspired by the James Beard award-winning NYC mixology den, is comprised of Grand Marnier, New Amsterdam Gin and lime. Ooey Gooey M&Ms Sweet Pizza is made of Nutella, pretzels, M&Ms, toasted marshmallows and chocolate disks. Visit ipictheaters.com.
Specialty Summer Cocktails
Apothecary 330 (330 Himmarshee St., #101, Fort Lauderdale) will showcase not one, but two cocktails for the end of summer season. One is the Green Tea Lavender Mojito and the other is PEAping Tom, geared toward those who like martinis. Call 954-616-8028.
Josie’s Ristorante Summer Discount
Josie’s Ristorante (1602 S. Federal Hwy., Boynton Beach) will offer 20 percent off the entire menu until September. This is for dine-in only and is not applicable with other discounts or offers. Visit josiesristorante.com.
Stout Bar & Grill Summer Happy Hour
Stout Bar & Grill (3419 N. Andrews Ave., Oakland Park) will feature half-off drinks, flatbreads, and appetizers Monday through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Visit stoutbarandgrill.com.
For more events, visit our online calendar or pick up the print edition of New Times every Thursday. To submit an event, use our online form.
Natalya Jones is a food and music writer covering Broward and Palm Beach counties. To get the latest in entertainment and fun things to do in South Florida, follow her on Twitter.
