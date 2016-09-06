South Florida Food and Drink Events This Week: Four-Course Beer Dinner, Pizza & Pint Night and Beer Bingo

Pastries, wine and beer - oh, my! Courtesy of Angelo Elia the Bakery Bar

Tuesday

Happy Hour at Angelo Elia the Bakery Bar

Angelo Elia the Bakery Bar (2104 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Fort Lauderdale) will offer guests half off bottles of wine, two for one glasses of wine and bottled beer as well as $8 gelato cocktail of the night. This is from 4 to 7 p.m. from Monday to Friday. Visit angeloeliabakery.com.

Burger and Beer Tuesdays at Funky Buddha

Funky Buddha Brewery (1201 NE 38th St., Oakland Park) allows guests to get both a burger and beer for $10. Burger choices include the 1201 burger or one of the four specialty burgers. Beers include Hop Gun, Fuhgeddaboudit Red, Floridian, OP Porter, On Top Blonde and Crusher. This event is from 5 to 10 p.m. Visit FunkyBuddhaBrewery.com.

The Tiers and Beers Show

Beer Trade Co Cafe & Beer Lounge (145 NE Fourth Ave., Delray Beach) will feature both local music and comedians as well as $3 drafts all night long. The show is from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. There is no cover. Visit their Facebook page.

Due South Brewing Co. will give you not one, not two, but FOUR courses for dinner. Photo by Nicole Danna

Wednesday

Brass Tap Boynton Beer Dinner

The Brass Tap (950 N Congress Ave, Ste J100, Boynton Beach) will feature a four-course Due South Brewing beer dinner. Meals include super food salad paired with Short Bus IPA, beer bratwurst with Oktoberfest beer, coffee crusted Angus Beef Slider with Java Mariana Trench and creme brulee with Caramel Cream CC Creme Brulee. This is from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Admission is $38 and includes tax and gratuity. Visit Mixstir.com.

Copper Point Tap Takeover

The Brewhouse Gallery (720 Park Ave,, Lake Park) will showcase Copper Point brews from 6 to 9 p.m. This will be during their trivia night. Visit brewhousegallery.com.

Beer Bingo

Bingo may be associated with old-folks' homes, but it's even better when you just add beer. This Wednesday, you can enjoy both at the Riverside Market (608 SW 12th Ave., Fort Lauderdale), which is hosting its monthly beer bingo at 7 p.m. It costs just $5 for the first card, and $2 for every one after that. Visit TheRiversideMarket.com.

Wacky Wib Wednesday at Red Cow

What makes discount ribs taste that much better? Red Cow (1025 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale) has the answer to this: half priced bottles of wine. For Wacky Wib Wednesday, get $12 spare ribs with a side. Visit RedCowFTL.com.

·

Thursday



Pizza & Pint Night at the Watering Hole

From 5 to 8 p.m., guests can enjoy a personal pizza and a pint for only $8 at Whole Foods (1903 S University Dr., Davie) in Davie. Visit wholefoodsmarket.com.

All Month Long

Dine Out Lauderdale at Burlock Coast

Burlock Coast (1 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale) will be partaking in Dine Out Lauderdale until September 30. Guests can enjoy a three-course meal for $36. Visit ritzcarlton.com.

Football Specials at Burger Bar

Burger Bar (4650 Donald Ross Rd., Palm Beach Gardens) will celebrate the NFL season with $14 domestic beer buckets, $18 imported beer buckets and appetizer specials. Games will be shown on nineteen 55+inch HD TVs. Specials are available for both day and night games, from Thursday Night Football through Monday Night Football. Visit BurgerBar.com.

Pokemon Specials at Quarterdeck

Quarterdeck Restaurants (multiple locations) will serve Pokemon inspired drinks, such as the Oddish Pear Martini, Pikachu Punch and Slowpoke Strawberry Lemonade. As well, guests will get a free dessert with purchase of a meal if they show their Pokemon Go app to their waiter. This is available until September 30. Visit quarterdeckrestaurants.com.

Specialty Summer Cocktails

Apothecary 330 (330 Himmarshee St., #101, Fort Lauderdale) will showcase not one, but two cocktails for the summertime. One is the Green Tea Lavender Mojito and the other is PEAping Tom, geared toward those who like martinis. Call 954-616-8028.

Stout Bar & Grill Summer Happy Hour

Stout Bar & Grill (3419 N. Andrews Ave., Oakland Park) will feature half-off drinks, flatbreads, and appetizers Monday through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Visit stoutbarandgrill.com.

