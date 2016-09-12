South Florida Food and Drink Events This Week: Free Queso Day, Whiskey Tasting, and Uncooking Demo

Fried chicken served at Tryst. Kelly Coulson Photography

Monday

Burger & a Brew at Tryst

Get your burger and brew on at Tryst (4 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach) at a discounted price. With your choice of housemade chickpeas, a prime beef burger, or chorizo with a house wine and draft beer, the total comes out to a mere $10. Also get half-off all draft beers and wines by the glass. Visit trystdelray.com.

Tuesday

UNcooking Demo and Three-Course Meal

Led by Raw Chef Carla, La Frutera Garden Bar (2430 NE 13 Ave., Fort Lauderdale) will allow guests to learn how to make beet rawvioli, pasta marinara and snow balls. This is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and costs $65. Admission includes a juice or smoothie of choice. Email rawchefcarla@gmail.com to purchase tickets.

Wednesday

Fort Lauderdale Whiskey Society Meet-Up

Stache (109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale) will host the Fort Lauderdale Whiskey Society meet-up. Guests will be able to sample whiskeys from Angels Envy and Heaven Hill Distillery. This event is free to attend and starts at 6:30 p.m. Visit stacheftl.com.

Dining in the Dark: All About the Passion

Our Passion at the Trio (2881 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale) will allow attendees to utilize all senses in a four-course meal. The first course is called “Cool to the Touch”, the second is “Because everything is better with...”, the third is “Hot and Spicy” and the last course is “Bitter Sweet.” Admission is $49.99 and includes two glasses of wine. This is from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Visit Kiosk.com.

Hey, good lookin'. This Manhattan Grilled Mac n Cheese can be found at New York Grilled Cheese Co. Photo by CandaceWest.com

4th Annual Cheese-A-Rama Benefitting the SMART Ride

New York Grilled Cheese Co. (2207 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors) will host the 4th Annual Cheese-A-Rama Event. This benefits The SMART Ride and is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Fort Lauderdale. Twenty percent of the proceeds and $1 from each Facebook check-in will be donated those with HIV and AIDS. Featured will be the Brie Waffleton debut, a silent auction, 50/50 Prize Raffle, DJ and more. Visit newyorkgrilledcheese.com.

Benefit at Apothecary 330

Apothecary 330 (330 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale) will host a fundraiser to benefit local youth coming out of foster care. There will be appetizers, drinks, live music, and an Apple iWatch Raffle. Tickets are $15 online pre-sale, $20 cash at the door. This is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Visit flitecenter.org or contact Kaddie Fancher of The Pontes Group at 954-960-6083 ext. 3.

Thursday

Deconstruction of Bell's Black Note Stout

Brass Tap (551 N Federal Hwy #600, Fort Lauderdale) will feature Bell's Brewery Black Note Stout in a specialty tasting from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is $23 and includes a flight of Black Note, Expedition, Double Cream, and Four Rose Bourbon Barrels. Visit tinyurl.com/BlackNoteFTL.

Tastemaster Series at Apothecary 330

Apothecary 330 (330 Himmarshee St., Fort Lauderdale) will have guests sample High West Distillery whiskey samples for their monthly Tastemaster Series. High West Whiskey Ambassador and the President of USBG Miami, Marita Leonard, will host. This starts at 8 p.m. and costs $20 for Elite Coin Members and $25 for Non Coin Members. RSVP at events@apothecary330.com or call 954-616-8028.

Free Queso Day at Moe’s

Moe’s (multiple locations) will give customers a free six-ounce cup of Moe’s Famous Queso and free chips. There is no purchase necessary. Visit moes.com.

Five-Course Meal at The Secret Garden

The Secret Garden (410 East Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, FL 33435) will be the host of five courses prepped by different local chefs.Two seatings are available: 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Tickets start at $35. Visit EventBrite.com.



All Month Long



September Feature at iPic Theatres

iPic Theaters (Mizner Park, 301 Plaza Real, Boca Raton) will feature crispy quinoa fritters and the bourbon & elder cocktail all throughout the month of September. Visit ipictheaters.com.

Avocado Margarita at Cantina Laredo Modern Mexican

Cantina Laredo Modern Mexican (501 Silks Run in Hallandale in the Village of Gulfstream Park) will serve an avocado margarita for a limited time. This drink features blended avocado, lime juice, 1800 Añejo Tequila with Midori Melon Liqueur and a Himalayan salt rim. It costs $12. Visit cantinalaredo.com or call 954-457-7662.

Croquetesa Burger at Pincho Factory

Pincho Factory (155 N Hiatus Rd., Pembroke Pines) will release its Croquetesa Burger throughout the month of September. It is created with the burger patty fashioned into a croquet and topped with Jack cheese, pickles, mayo and mustard. Visit pinchofactory.com.

Seasonal Hatch Chile Items at Habit Burger Grill

Habit Burger Grill (1831 S. Federal Highway, Delray Beach and Buckingham Plaza at 280 South State Road 7, Suite 100, Royal Palm Beach) will feature season Chile items. This includes the Hatch Chile Charburger, Hatch Chile Chicken Sandwich and Hatch Chile Chicken Salad. These items are available until the end of September. Visit habitburger.com.

Dine Out Lauderdale at Burlock Coast

Burlock Coast (1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale) will be partaking in Dine Out Lauderdale until September 30. Guests can enjoy a three-course meal for $36. Visit ritzcarlton.com.

Football Specials at Burger Bar

Burger Bar (4650 Donald Ross Rd., Palm Beach Gardens) will celebrate the NFL season with $14 domestic beer buckets, $18 imported beer buckets, and appetizer specials. Games will be shown on nineteen 55+inch HD TVs. Specials are available for both day and night games, from Thursday Night Football through Monday Night Football. Visit burgerbar.com.

Pokémon Specials at Quarterdeck

Quarterdeck Restaurants (multiple locations) will serve Pokémon-inspired drinks such as the Oddish Pear Martini, Pikachu Punch, and Slowpoke Strawberry Lemonade. Additionally, guests will get a free dessert with purchase of a meal if they show their Pokémon Go app to their waiter. This is available until September 30. Visit quarterdeckrestaurants.com.

Specialty Summer Cocktails

Apothecary 330 (330 Himmarshee St. #101, Fort Lauderdale) will showcase not one, but two cocktails for the summertime. One is the Green Tea Lavender Mojito, and the other is PEAping Tom, geared toward those who like martinis. Call 954-616-8028.

Stout Bar & Grill Summer Happy Hour

Stout Bar & Grill (3419 N. Andrews Ave., Oakland Park) will feature half-off drinks, flatbreads, and appetizers Monday through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Visit stoutbarandgrill.com.

