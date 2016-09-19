South Florida Food and Drink Events This Week: Twisted Trunk Pairing Dinner, E.A.T!, and Meet the Distiller

$2 tacos? You can afford that. Courtesy of Brewhouse Gallery

Monday



Twisted Trunk Pairing Dinner

Burger Bar (4650 Donald Ross Rd., Palm Beach Gardens) will host a four-course meal paired with Twisted Trunk’s craft beer. Courses include chili-glazed pork belly slider, cubinela pepper stuffed with venison sausage, beef Wellington, and beeramisu. This starts at 6:00 p.m. and costs $55. Reservations are required. Call 561-630-4545.

Terrapin Beer Co. Pint Night & Live Music

Biergarten Boca Raton (309 Via de Palmas #90, Boca Raton) will host a night showcasing limited release brews on tap, a pint glass giveaway, and live music. This starts at 6 p.m. Visit biergartenboca.com.

Tuesday



Wine & Biz Benefiting Multilingual Society

Dorrian’s Red Hand (215 Clematis St., West Palm Beach) will host a networking event packed with over 50 AFWI award-winning wines as well as seven pairing courses. Partial proceeds benefit the Multilingual Society. This is from 6 to 8 p.m. and costs $49. Visit multilingualsociety.org.

$2 Taco Tuesday

The Brewhouse Gallery (720 Park Ave., Lake Park) will take guests back to their college days with $2 tacos and happy hour pricing all night long. This starts at 5 p.m. Visit brewhousegallery.com.

Wine Sponsor at the Fine Food & Wine

Sheraton Suites Ft. Lauderdale at Cypress Creek (555 W. Cypress Creek Rd., Fort Lauderdale) will be home to the Greater Pompano Beach Chamber’s annual Fine Food & Wine Event. This features food made by 25-30 local chefs as well as beers and wines provided by local distributors. Proceeds will benefit the Greater Pompano Beach Chamber. This starts at 6 p.m. and costs $60 per person. Visit pompanobeachchamber.com.

Eat, drink, and hang out with the New Times crew. Photo courtesy New Times' E.A.T!

Wednesday



New Times E.A.T!

Enjoy food from dozens of local restaurants at the BB&T Center (1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise). Also featured will be a cooking competition, live music, and more. Partial proceeds will benefit Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association Educational Foundation, and unused food will go to LifeNet4Families.This is from 6 to 10 p.m. Visit ticketmaster.com.

Meet the Distiller From Town Branch Distillery

Stache (109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale) will be graced with the presence of Mark Coffman, master distiller from Town Branch Distillery. Guests will be able to interact with Mark as well as try samples of Town Branch Rye, Town Branch Bourbon, and Pearse Lyons Reserve Single Malt. Visit stacheftl.com.

It's like a wine tasting and a book club had a baby. Photo courtesy Sons & Daughters



Thursday



Sons & Daughters Farm and Winery Book Club

Book worms, listen up: Sons & Daughters Farm and Winery (5926 Fearnley Rd., Lake Worth) will host their first book club meeting. This month, the book is "When Breath Becomes Air," by Paul Kalanithi. This starts at 8 p.m. Visit sd-farm.com.

All Month Long

September Feature at iPic Theatres

iPic Theaters (Mizner Park, 301 Plaza Real, Boca Raton) will feature crispy quinoa fritters and the bourbon and elder cocktail all throughout the month of September. Visit ipictheaters.com.

Avocado Margarita at Cantina Laredo Modern Mexican

Cantina Laredo Modern Mexican (501 Silks Run in Hallandale in the Village of Gulfstream Park) will serve an avocado margarita for a limited time. This drink features blended avocado, lime juice, 1800 Añejo Tequila with Midori Melon Liqueur, and a Himalayan salt rim. It costs $12. Visit cantinalaredo.com or call 954.457.7662.

Croquetesa Burger at Pincho Factory

Pincho Factory (155 N. Hiatus Rd., Pembroke Pines) will release its Croquetesa Burger throughout the month of September. It is created with the burger patty fashioned into a croquet and topped with Jack cheese, pickles, mayo, and mustard. Visit pinchofactory.com.

Seasonal Hatch Chile Items at Habit Burger Grill

Habit Burger Grill (1831 S. Federal Hwy., Delray Beach, and Buckingham Plaza at 280 S. SR-7 #100, Royal Palm Beach) will feature seasonal Chile items. This includes the Hatch Chile Charburger, Hatch Chile Chicken Sandwich, and Hatch Chile Chicken Salad. These items are available until the end of September. Visit habitburger.com.

Dine Out Lauderdale at Burlock Coast

Burlock Coast (1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale) will be partaking in Dine Out Lauderdale until September 30. Guests can enjoy a three-course meal for $36. Visit ritzcarlton.com.

Football Specials at Burger Bar

Burger Bar (4650 Donald Ross Rd., Palm Beach Gardens) will celebrate the NFL season with $14 domestic beer buckets, $18 imported beer buckets, and appetizer specials. Games will be shown on nineteen 55+inch HD TVs. Specials are available for both day and night games, from Thursday Night Football to Monday Night Football. Visit burgerbar.com.

Pokémon Specials at Quarterdeck

Quarterdeck Restaurants (multiple locations) will serve Pokémon-inspired drinks such as the Oddish Pear Martini, Pikachu Punch, and Slowpoke Strawberry Lemonade. Additionally, guests will get a free dessert with purchase of a meal if they show their Pokémon Go app to their waiter. This is available until September 30. Visit quarterdeckrestaurants.com.

Specialty Summer Cocktails

Apothecary 330 (330 Himmarshee St. #101, Fort Lauderdale) will showcase not one, but two cocktails for the summertime. One is the Green Tea Lavender Mojito, and the other is PEAping Tom, geared toward those who like martinis. Call 954-616-8028.

Stout Bar & Grill Summer Happy Hour

Stout Bar & Grill (3419 N. Andrews Ave., Oakland Park) will feature half-off drinks, flatbreads, and appetizers Monday through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Visit stoutbarandgrill.com.

