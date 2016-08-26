South Florida Food and Drink Events This Weekend: Cheese and Beer Pairing, Wine Sampling, and Vegan Pop-Up Dinner

Replace these veggies with cheese and beer for Friday's Whole Foods event. Photo courtesy Whole Foods Market

Friday

Beaches and Brews

Join the World Famous Parrot Lounge (911 Sunrise Ln., Fort Lauderdale) for its monthly installment of Beaches and Brews. A $5 donation to the Everglades Angels Dog Rescue grants guests a free drink. This starts on the beach at 5 p.m., with happy hour starting at 6 p.m. in the Parrot Lounge. Visit parrotlounge.com.

Cheese an American Beer

Whole Foods Market Fort Lauderdale (2000 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale) will offer guests the chance to partake in an American cheese and beer pairing from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $5, with proceeds benefitting the Whole Planet Foundation. Visit cheeseanamericanbeer.eventbrite.com.

Saturday

Wine & All That Jazz

Get the chance to sample over 100 wines (if you can) at Boca Raton Resort (501 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton) from 7 to 10 p.m. Featured restaurants include Maggiano’s Little Italy, Meatball Joe, and Oceans 234. There will also be live music and raffles. General admission costs $75, and VIP costs $120. Visit bocaratonflcoc.wliinc17.com.

Eat a healthful meal thanks to Atlas, and then replace all the calories you didn't eat with beer. Michele Eve Sandberg

Atlas Meat-Free Delicatessen Pop-Up Dinner

LauderAle (3305 SE 14 Ave., Fort Lauderdale) will be the host of a pop-up dinner by Atlas Meat-Free Delicatessen. This is from 6 to 11 p.m. with an à la carte menu. Visit lauderale.co.

Sunday

Yoga at Funky Buddha Brewery

Get bendy at Funky Buddha Brewery (1201 NE 38 St., Oakland Park) with yoga class. Admission is $20 and includes one free beer-mosa or beer, a special discount on first-time Liquido purchases, a raffle ticket to win a pair of limited-edition Liquido leggings, and Funky Buddha swag. Guests must bring their own mat and block. This is from 1 to 2 p.m. Stick around after to get a henna tattoo. Visit funkybuddhabrewery.com.

Wine and Canvas at Biergarten

Wine and Canvas will be making a stop at Biergarten (309 Via de Palmas #90, Boca Raton) from 2 to 5 p.m. Guests will be able to paint a picture and enjoy food and drinks for purchase. This costs $35. Visit wineandcanvas.com.

All Month Long

Burger of the Month

Burger Bar (4650 Donald Ross Rd., Palm Beach Gardens) will be offering the Durham ranch bison burger for August’s burger of the month. This has maytag blue cheese butter, arugula, potato chips, and roasted tomato on toasted ciabatta bread. This costs $18.50. Visit burgerbar.com.

Dine Out Lauderdale at Burlock Coast

Burlock Coast (1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale) will be partaking in Dine Out Lauderdale until September 30. Guests can enjoy a three-course meal for $36. Visit ritzcarlton.com.

Pokémon Specials at Quarterdeck

Quarterdeck Restaurants (multiple locations) will serve Pokémon-inspired drinks, such as the Oddish Pear Martini, Pikachu Punch, and Slowpoke Strawberry Lemonade. Additionally, guests will get a free dessert with purchase of a meal if they show their Pokémon Go app to their waiter. This is available until September 30. Visit quarterdeckrestaurants.com.

August iPic Specials

iPic Theaters (Mizner Park, 301 Plaza Real, Boca Raton) will feature the Pegu Club cocktail and the Ooey Gooey M&Ms Sweet Pizza during the entire month of August. The Pegu Club cocktail is comprised of Grand Marnier, New Amsterdam Gin, and lime. Ooey Gooey M&Ms Sweet Pizza is made of Nutella, pretzels, M&Ms, toasted marshmallows, and chocolate disks. Visit ipictheaters.com.

Specialty Summer Cocktails

Apothecary 330 (330 Himmarshee St. #101, Fort Lauderdale) will showcase not one, but two cocktails for the summertime. One is the Green Tea Lavender Mojito, and the other is PEAping Tom, geared toward those who like martinis. Call 954-616-8028.

Josie’s Ristorante Summer Discount

Josie’s Ristorante (1602 S. Federal Hwy., Boynton Beach) will offer 20 percent off the entire menu until September. This is for dine-in only and is not applicable with other discounts or offers. Visit josiesristorante.com.

Stout Bar & Grill Summer Happy Hour

Stout Bar & Grill (3419 N. Andrews Ave., Oakland Park) will feature half-off drinks, flatbreads, and appetizers Monday through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Visit stoutbarandgrill.com.

For more events, visit our online calendar or pick up the print edition of New Times every Thursday. To submit an event, use our online form.

Natalya Jones is a food and music writer covering Broward and Palm Beach counties. To get the latest in entertainment and fun things to do in South Florida, follow her on Twitter.