South Florida Food and Drink Events This Weekend: Old Town Untapped, Pig Roast and Labor Day Grill Out

Friday



Old Town Untapped

Bailey Contemporary Arts (41 NE First St., Pompano Beach) will host Pompano Beach’s craft brew and arts festival, Old Town Untapped. There will be free craft beer samples from Pompano breweries, art, food trucks, live music, art, and more. This event is from 6 to 9 p.m. Visit baileyarts.org.

Cuisines and Poetry

This event will allow participants to share their poetry, music, and more at Pompano Citi Centre (1955 N. Federal Highway Suite 104, Pompano Beach). Food items change monthly for this recurring event on the first Friday of every month. Admission is $10 for two people before 9 p.m. and $10 per person after 9 p.m. Food costs $10 a plate. Visit their Facebook page.

Bangin' Banjo Brewing Company knows how to celebrate football season - with beer. Doug Fairall

Saturday



Pig Roast

In honor of football season, specifically in regards to UF, Bangin' Banjo Brewing Company

(3200 NW 23 Ave., # 500, Pompano Beach) will host a pig roast in cahoots with Tucker Dukes. This is from 7 to 11 p.m. Visit banginbanjobrewing.com.

Gallery Grill Out on Breakers

North Beach Village Design (600 Breakers Ave., Fort Lauderdale) will host a Labor Day party filled with kebobs, dessert and music. This will be from 6 to 8 p.m. This will also occur on Sunday and Monday. Visit bit.ly/gallerygrill.

Wheelin’ Dealin’ Food Truck Festival

A plethora of food trucks will invade the Casino at Dania Beach (301 E. Dania Beach Blvd.). Trucks include Gene's Joint, Jerk It Cuisine, Jersey Dawg, Don Mofongo, Marlie's Delights, and more. This recurring event takes place the first Saturday of every month from 5 to 10 p.m and is free. Visit burgerbeast.com/dania-beach.

Hyde Beach Kitchen + Cocktails Labor Day Weekend

Hyde Beach Kitchen + Cocktails (111 S. Surf Rd., Hallandale Beach) will host a BBQ with hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, grilled corn and savory hotdogs. This event will occur from noon till 6 p.m. and lasts until Monday. Visit SBe.com.

Gallery Grill Out on Breakers

North Beach Village Design (600 Breakers Ave, Fort Lauderdale) will have a BBQ featuring steak, chicken or shrimp kebobs and grilled lemon pound cake with peaches and cream. There will also be live local entertainment. This occurs all weekend until Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. Visit http://bit.ly/gallerygrill or call 754-229-3870.



Sunday



Bends and Brunch

Hyde Beach Kitchen + Cocktails (111 S. Surf Road, Hallandale Beach) will let guests say “namaste” with their yoga classes at 10 a.m. Classes will be held on the third floor lounge and cost $12 per person. After class, enjoy brunch at 11 a.m. Email heather.michaels@sbe.com to reserve your mat.

Monday

Labor Day Crab Boil with Rolling Chefs

Bangin' Banjo Brewing Company (3200 NW 23 Ave, # 500, Pompano Beach) will host a Labor Day crab boil from noon to 4 p.m. For $20, guests can enjoy all they can eat. For $15, they can drink to their heart’s (liver’s?) content. Visit banginbanjobrewing.com.



All Month Long

Dine Out Lauderdale at Burlock Coast

Burlock Coast (1 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale) will be partaking in Dine Out Lauderdale until September 30. Guests can enjoy a three-course meal for $36. Visit ritzcarlton.com.



Football Specials at Burger Bar

Burger Bar (4650 Donald Ross Rd., Palm Beach Gardens) will celebrate the NFL season with $14 domestic beer buckets, $18 imported beer buckets and appetizer specials. Games will be shown on nineteen 55+inch HD TVs. Specials are available for both day and night games, from Thursday Night Football through Monday Night Football. Visit BurgerBar.com.

Pokemon Specials at Quarterdeck

Quarterdeck Restaurants (multiple locations) will serve Pokemon-inspired drinks, such as the Oddish Pear Martini, Pikachu Punch and Slowpoke Strawberry Lemonade. As well, guests will get a free dessert with purchase of a meal if they show their Pokemon Go app to their waiter. This is available until September 30. Visit quarterdeckrestaurants.com.

Specialty Summer Cocktails

Apothecary 330 (330 Himmarshee St., #101, Fort Lauderdale) will showcase not one, but two cocktails for the summertime. One is the Green Tea Lavender Mojito and the other is PEAping Tom, geared toward those who like martinis. Call 954-616-8028.

Stout Bar & Grill Summer Happy Hour

Stout Bar & Grill (3419 N. Andrews Ave., Oakland Park) will feature half-off drinks, flatbreads, and appetizers Monday through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Visit stoutbarandgrill.com.

