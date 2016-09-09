South Florida Food and Drink Events This Weekend: Ruth's Chris Boca Beer Dinner, Winefest, and Football Block Party

Replace this with wine and you're good to go for Winefest! CandaceWest.com

Friday



Ruth's Chris Boca Beer Dinner

Ruth's Chris Steak House (225 Northeast Mizner Boulevard, Suite 100, Boca Raton) will be the host of a four-course beer dinner. Starting at 6:30 p.m., guests can enjoy beer cheese soup paired with Craft American Lager, fried green tomatoes paired with Category 3 IPA, prime sliders with Oktoberfest beer and cheese cake brulee with Caramel Cream Ale. Admission is $69 per person plus tax and gratuity. Call 561-392-6746 or visit Opentable.com.

Winefest

The American German Club (5111 Lantana Rd., Lake Worth) will host a winefest complete with tasting and information sessions, a dinner menu and more. This starts at 5 p.m. Visit americangermanclub.org/winefest.html.

Sushi and Stroll

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens (4000 Morikami Park Rd., Delray Beach) will host their Sushi and Stroll event from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Here, guests can explore the gardens while trying craft sake selections. Attendees can also enjoy taiko drum performances by Fushu Daiko at 6:30, 7:15, and 8 p.m. for an additional $2. Tickets range from $5 to $7. Visit eventbrite.com.

Food in Motion

From 5 to 11 p.m., head down to Peter Feldman Park (310 NE Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale) for an evening green market. There will be copious amounts of food trucks and free beer for those 21 and up. Feel free to bring your own board games and other activities. This is a recurring event that happens on the second Friday of every month. Call 954-785-7475.

So doctor, will a beer a day take you away? Courtesy of Due South Brewing

Saturday

Bourbon Barrel & Java Mariana Trench Releas

Due South (2900 High Ridge Rd, Ste 3, Boynton Beach) will be releasing not one but two versions of their Mariana Trench Imperial Stout. One is aged for many months in bourbon barrels while the other is aged with fresh Argyle Coffee Roasters roasted coffee. This starts at noon. Also, Bea's Heavenly Wings will be on site. Visit duesouthbrewing.com.

Yappy Hour

Save dogs and simultaneously imbibe at Funky Buddha (1201 NE 38th St., Oakland Park). Attendees who donate $5 or more to the Bull Terrier Rescue of the Sunshine State will get a wristband good for $1 off all drafts from 1 to 4 p.m. Visit FunkyBuddhaBrewery.com.

Margate Under the Moon

Be ready for 15 food trucks, live entertainment and more. This will occur from 5 to 10 p.m. on the northwest corner of 441 and Margate Boulevard in Margate. Email MargateUnderTheMoon@gmail.com or call 954-785-7475



Sunday

Dolphins Opener Block Party

Himmarshee Public House (201 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale) will be the host of the Miami Dolphins opening party from 1 to 8 p.m. With kickoff starting at 4:05 p.m., there will be plenty of food and drink specials all day. Visit publichouseftl.com.

All Month Long



Dine Out Lauderdale at Burlock Coast

Burlock Coast (1 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale) will be partaking in Dine Out Lauderdale until September 30. Guests can enjoy a three-course meal for $36. Visit ritzcarlton.com.

Football Specials at Burger Bar

Burger Bar (4650 Donald Ross Rd., Palm Beach Gardens) will celebrate the NFL season with $14 domestic beer buckets, $18 imported beer buckets and appetizer specials. Games will be shown on nineteen 55+inch HD TVs. Specials are available for both day and night games, from Thursday Night Football through Monday Night Football. Visit BurgerBar.com.

Pokemon Specials at Quarterdeck

Quarterdeck Restaurants (multiple locations) will serve Pokemon inspired drinks, such as the Oddish Pear Martini, Pikachu Punch and Slowpoke Strawberry Lemonade. As well, guests will get a free dessert with purchase of a meal if they show their Pokemon Go app to their waiter. This is available until September 30. Visit quarterdeckrestaurants.com.

Specialty Summer Cocktails

Apothecary 330 (330 Himmarshee St., #101, Fort Lauderdale) will showcase not one, but two cocktails for the summertime. One is the Green Tea Lavender Mojito and the other is PEAping Tom, geared toward those who like martinis. Call 954-616-8028.

Stout Bar & Grill Summer Happy Hour

Stout Bar & Grill (3419 N. Andrews Ave., Oakland Park) will feature half-off drinks, flatbreads, and appetizers Monday through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Visit stoutbarandgrill.com.

Natalya Jones is a food and music writer covering Broward and Palm Beach counties. To get the latest in entertainment and fun things to do in South Florida, follow her on Twitter.

