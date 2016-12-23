menu

South Florida Food and Drink Events This Weekend: Ugly Santa Sweater Disco, Matzoball, and Feast of the Seven Fishes

Friday, December 23, 2016 at 8:12 a.m.
By Natalya Jones
Imagine this, but with a bunch of drunk Santas.
A A

Friday

Ugly Santa Sweater Disco at LauderAle
LauderAle (3305 SE 14 Ave., Fort Lauderdale) will have an ugly sweater party starting at 8:30 p.m. DJ WellFed Boy will be providing the jams. Visit https://lauderale.co.

Saturday

Matzoball at Vibe
Vibe (301 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale) will host the 30th Annual MatzoBall® for all you single Jews out there. There will be music from Y-100’s Frankie. Admission costs $30 per person, and those attending must be 30 years or older. Visit vibelasolas.com.

Chef Andres' Third-Annual Feast of the Seven Fishes
Piccolo Ristorante (2826 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale) will serve seven tapas-style courses in addition to the regular menu. This is from 5 to 10 p.m. and includes tuna crudo, charred octopus, seared scallops, sauteed razor clams, Italian seafood paella, grilled swordfish, and lemon-and-herb-baked branzino. Call 954-776-8066 for reservations and visit piccolofl.com/events.

What's Christmas without avocado?
Sunday

Avocado Grill's Christmas Dinner
Avocado Grill (125 Datura St., West Palm Beach) will be serving Christmas dinner from 1 to 9 p.m. This costs $49.50 per person ($25 for children). Call 561-623-0822 or visit avocadogrillwpb.com/reservation.

Christmas Dinner at Oceans 234
Oceans 234 (234 NE 21st Ave., Deerfield Beach) will be serving Christmas dinner from 2 to 10 p.m. Visit oceans234.com.

For more restaurants open on Christmas, read our article.

All Month Long

Hoffman's Chocolate Winter Wonderland
Hoffman’s Chocolates is celebrating its 26th-annual Winter Wonderland at Hoffman’s Chocolates Factory, Shoppe, Ice Cream Parlour, and Gardens (5190 Lake Worth Rd., Greenacres). Until Friday, December 30, attendees can enjoy lights, holiday displays, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and more. The shop will also introduce its Circle of Celebration holiday wreath display and contest. Visit hoffmans.com.

For more events, visit our online calendar or pick up the print edition of New Times every Thursday. To submit an event, use our online form.

Natalya Jones is a food and music writer covering Broward and Palm Beach Counties. To get the latest in entertainment and fun things to do in South Florida, follow her on Twitter.

Natalya Jones
Use Current Location

