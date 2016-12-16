South Florida Food and Drink Events This Weekend: Ugly Sweater Party, Christmas in the Caribbean, and Gingerbread Workshop

Someone put that elf back on the shelf! Tap 42

Friday

Annual Ugly Sweater Party

Mickey Byrnes Irish Pub (1921 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood) will host an ugly sweater party from 7 to 9 p.m. A $15 donation at the door includes 3 drink tickets will all proceeds benefiting Gilda’s Club South Florida. There will be prizes for the ugliest sweater. Visit mickeybyrnes.com.

Third Annual Ugly Sweater Party

Himmarshee Public House (201 SW Second St, Fort Lauderdale) will host an ugly sweater party from 10 to 4 a.m. Call (516) 469-5306.

Tarpon Bend Ugly Sweater Party

Tarpon Bend (200 SW Second Street, Fort Lauderdale) is also getting ugly with an ugly sweater party. There will be live music, two-for-one drinks until 10 p.m., and contests. This starts at 5 pm. Visit tarponbend.com.

Bad Santa Bus Loop

Don your best bad Santa outfit starting at 6 p.m. After checking in at Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery (219 S Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale), participants will stop at bars such as Lucky's Tavern, Tarpon Bend, America's Backyard, The Royal Pig and more. Tickets start at $30 and are $35 at the door. Proceeds benefit Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale, Covenant House Florida, Broward County Gator Club Scholarship Fund, Jessica June Children's Cancer Foundation and Jack and Jill Children Center. Visit blacktie-southflorida.com.

Saturday

Annual Tacky Sweater Party at Brimstone Woodfire Grill

Brimstone Woodfire Grill (14575 SW Fifth St., Pembroke Pines) will also host an ugly sweater party complete with seasonal drinks, live music and appetizers. This is from 8 to midnight. Visit brimstonewoodfiregrill.com.

Gingerbread House Workshop

Whole Foods (2000 North Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 14956 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines; 2411 N Federal Hwy., Pompano Beach; 810 University Dr., Coral Springs; 1903 University Drive, Davie) will host a gingerbread workshop. This starts at $20 with times varying on locations. Visit EventBrite for Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Pompano Beach, Coral Springs or Davie locations.

Have a holly, jolly cocktail. Brimstone Woodfire Grill

Sunday

Bad Santa Brunch at Tap 42

Tap 42 (5050 Town Center Cir #247, Boca Raton and 1411 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale) will let guests dine and take shots with Santa from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bottomless mimosas, Bloody Mary’s and Funky Buddha Floridan are $15. Visit Tap42.com.

Brunch with Santa at Oceans 234

Oceans 234 (234 Northeast 21st Ave., Deerfield Beach) will feature Santa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Complimentary family photos will be available. Visit Oceans234.com.

Christmas in the Caribbean

Bistro Ten Zero One (West Palm Beach Marriott, 1001 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach) will be the host of the annual Christmas in the Caribbean holiday party. Presented for one night only will be a dinner inspired by Puerto Rico and its surrounding islands. Dinner costs $35 and includes food as well as two drinks per person. This is from 5 to 7 p.m. Visit bit.ly/bistro121816.

Big Flavors, Open Skies: A Night with Seminole Hard Rock and Coconut Creek

Swank Specialty Produce (Swank Loxahatchee Groves, 14311 North Road, Loxahatchee) is teaming up with Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Seminole Casino Coconut Creek for a farm-to-table dinner. Starting at 4 p.m., guests will enjoy a five-course pairing dinner. Tickets are $160 with partial proceeds benefiting FLIPANY. Reservations required. Call 561-202-5648.

All Month Long



Hoffman's Chocolate Winter Wonderland

Hoffman’s Chocolates is celebrating its 26th-annual Winter Wonderland at Hoffman’s Chocolates Factory, Shoppe, Ice Cream Parlour, and Gardens (5190 Lake Worth Rd., Greenacres). Until Friday, December 30, attendees can enjoy lights, holiday displays, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and more. The shop will also introduce its Circle of Celebration holiday wreath display and contest. Visit hoffmans.com.

Natalya Jones is a food and music writer covering Broward and Palm Beach Counties.


