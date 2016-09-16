South Florida Food and Drink Events This Weekend: Wine & Pasta Tasting, Bus Loop and Beer Spotlight

I'd swipe right on this. It's the Croquetesa Burger. Pincho Factory

Friday



Fort Lauderdale Bus Loop

Who says charity work can’t be fun? Thanks to the Fort Lauderdale Bus Loop, a bar crawl with trolleys, it is. Buy a ticket for $30 online or $35 at the door, and proceeds will benefit five local charities. You’ll also get a free drink at numerous bars, such as Tilted Kilt, Mellow Mushroom, American Social, Lucky's, Fork & Balls, and more. Check-in locations are Tilted Kilt (219 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale ) and American Social ( 721 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale) till 9 p.m.. Trolleys will pick up attendees every couple of minutes. This starts at 6 p.m. Visit blacktie-southflorida.com.

Saturday



Vino & Pasta Tasting

Tuscany Wines (1412 Southwest 13 Court, Pompano Beach) will allow guests to sample both wine and pasta through a class. Admission is $30 and includes the class presentation, wine tasting of five wines and pasta and/or food pairing for each wine. This is at 2 p.m. Visit EventBrite.com.

3 Sons Brewing Co. Spotlight Featuring Summation

The Brass Tap (551 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale) will feature brews from 3 Sons Brewing. Beers include the first-ever release of Hypnotize Minds as well as Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL), Maple Bourbon Barrel-Aged Summation and Boysen Tha Hood Boysenberry Berliner Weisse. Visit brasstap.com.

Ignore the vegetables - you're at Whole Foods for wings and beer! Photo courtesy Whole Foods Market

Sunday



Bends and Brunch

Hyde Beach Kitchen + Cocktails (111 S. Surf Road, Hallandale Beach) will let guests say “namaste” with their yoga classes at 10 a.m. Classes will be held onthe third floor lounge and cost $12 per person. After class, enjoy brunch at 11 a.m. Email heather.michaels@sbe.com to reserve your mat.

Wings Special Sundays

The Watering Hole in Davie Whole Foods (1903 S University Dr., Davie) will sell 10 boneless or traditional wings and a beer for just $8. This occurs every Sunday. Visit WholeFoods.com.

Beach Don’t Kill My Vibe Brunch

Green Bar & Kitchen (1075 SE 17 St., Fort Lauderdale) will showcase mimosas with a beach theme from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is also available on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit greenbarkitchen.com.



All Month Long



September Feature at iPic Theatres

iPic Theaters (Mizner Park, 301 Plaza Real, Boca Raton) will feature crispy quinoa fritters and the bourbon & elder cocktail all throughout the month of September. Visit ipictheaters.com.

Avocado Margarita at Cantina Laredo Modern Mexican

Cantina Laredo Modern Mexican (501 Silks Run in Hallandale in the Village of Gulfstream Park) will serve an avocado margarita for a limited time. This drink features blended avocado, lime juice, 1800 Añejo Tequila with Midori Melon Liqueur and a Himalayan salt rim. It costs $12. Visit cantinalaredo.com or call 954.457.7662.

Croquetesa Burger at Pincho Factory

Pincho Factory (155 N Hiatus Rd., Pembroke Pines) will release its Croquetesa Burger throughout the month of September. It is created with the burger patty fashioned into a croquet and topped with Jack cheese, pickles, mayo and mustard. Visit pinchofactory.com.

Seasonal Hatch Chile Items at Habit Burger Grill

Habit Burger Grill (1831 S. Federal Highway, Delray Beach and Buckingham Plaza at 280 South State Road 7, Suite 100, Royal Palm Beach) will feature season Chile items. This includes the Hatch Chile Charburger, Hatch Chile Chicken Sandwich and Hatch Chile Chicken Salad. These items are available until the end of September. Visit habitburger.com.

Dine Out Lauderdale at Burlock Coast

Burlock Coast (1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale) will be partaking in Dine Out Lauderdale until September 30. Guests can enjoy a three-course meal for $36. Visit ritzcarlton.com.

Football Specials at Burger Bar

Burger Bar (4650 Donald Ross Rd., Palm Beach Gardens) will celebrate the NFL season with $14 domestic beer buckets, $18 imported beer buckets, and appetizer specials. Games will be shown on nineteen 55+inch HD TVs. Specials are available for both day and night games, from Thursday Night Football through Monday Night Football. Visit burgerbar.com.

Pokémon Specials at Quarterdeck

Quarterdeck Restaurants (multiple locations) will serve Pokémon-inspired drinks such as the Oddish Pear Martini, Pikachu Punch, and Slowpoke Strawberry Lemonade. Additionally, guests will get a free dessert with purchase of a meal if they show their Pokémon Go app to their waiter. This is available until September 30. Visit quarterdeckrestaurants.com.

Specialty Summer Cocktails

Apothecary 330 (330 Himmarshee St. #101, Fort Lauderdale) will showcase not one, but two cocktails for the summertime. One is the Green Tea Lavender Mojito, and the other is PEAping Tom, geared toward those who like martinis. Call 954-616-8028.

Stout Bar & Grill Summer Happy Hour

Stout Bar & Grill (3419 N. Andrews Ave., Oakland Park) will feature half-off drinks, flatbreads, and appetizers Monday through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Visit stoutbarandgrill.com.

For more events, visit our online calendar or pick up the print edition of New Times every Thursday. To submit an event, use our online form.

Natalya Jones is a food and music writer covering Broward and Palm Beach counties. To get the latest in entertainment and fun things to do in South Florida, follow her on Twitter.

