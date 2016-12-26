menu

South Florida Food and Drinks Events This Week: Margarita Mondays, $2 Tacos, and Mai Kai Anniversary

South Florida Food and Drinks Events This Week: Margarita Mondays, $2 Tacos, and Mai Kai Anniversary

Monday, December 26, 2016 at 7:50 a.m.
By Natalya Jones
Know what goes well with margaritas? More margaritas.
John Linn
Monday

Margarita Mondays
Cabo Flats (Delay Marketplace at 14851 Lyons Rd. #122, Delray Beach, and CityPlace at West Palm Beach, 550 S. Rosemary Ave. #160, Palm Beach) is offering $5 El Cabo margaritas all day. Talk about starting the week off right! Visit caboflats.com.

Wings & Beer Deal
B Square Burgers & Booze (1021 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale) is selling any order of wings and one draft beer for $9.95. This is from 4 p.m. to close. Visit bsquareburger.com.

Tuesday

Buffalo Chicken Nachos Deal
Stop by the Watering Hole at Davie Whole Foods (1903 S University Dr., Davie) to snag buffalo chicken nachos and a draft beer for $8. This is from 5 to 8 p.m. Visit WholeFoods.com.

$2 Taco Tuesday
The Brewhouse Gallery (720 Park Ave., Lake Park) will take guests back to their college days with $2 tacos and happy hour pricing all night long. This starts at 5 p.m. Visit brewhousegallery.com.

We'll take eight, please.
Christina Mendenhall

Wednesday

Kai 60th Anniversary
Mai Kai (3599 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale) will celebrate their 60th anniversary with dinner shows and live music as well as food and drink specials all night. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. with dinner shows at 7 and 9:30. For reservations, call 954-563-3272.

Dining Without Manners
Salt 7 (32 SE Second Ave., Delray Beach) will host its weekly dinner party, Dining Without Manners. At 6 p.m., guests can indulge in half-off all sushi rolls and $50 bottles of Veuve Clicquot with entree purchase. Ladies also get to drink free from 9 to midnight at the bar, while groups of six or more ladies can receive a complimentary bottle of champagne by emailing Janae@salt7.com. Visit SALT7.com.

Thursday

Sons & Daughters Farm and Winery Book Club
Book worms, listen up: Sons & Daughters Farm and Winery (5926 Fearnley Rd., Lake Worth) will host a book club meeting. This starts at 8 p.m. Visit sd-farm.com.

Boats and Bubbles
Ladies, this one’s for you. Boatyard (1555 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale) allows ladies to drink for free on a Van Dutch mini-cruise on the Intracoastal Waterway. Admission for the cruise is free and is first-come, first-serve. The cruises are from 7 to 10 p.m. Visit boatyard.restaurant.

All Month Long

Hoffman's Chocolate Winter Wonderland
Hoffman’s Chocolates is celebrating its 26th-annual Winter Wonderland at Hoffman’s Chocolates Factory, Shoppe, Ice Cream Parlour, and Gardens (5190 Lake Worth Rd., Greenacres). Until Friday, December 30, attendees can enjoy lights, holiday displays, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and more. The shop will also introduce its Circle of Celebration holiday wreath display and contest. Visit hoffmans.com.

For more events, visit our online calendar or pick up the print edition of New Times every Thursday. To submit an event, use our online form.

Natalya Jones is a food and music writer covering Broward and Palm Beach Counties. To get the latest in entertainment and fun things to do in South Florida, follow her on Twitter.

Natalya Jones
