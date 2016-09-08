South Florida Has a New Food Delivery Service Geared Toward Athletes

DeliverLean recently launched a new fitness-focused meal delivery service known as Perfect Fuel. Photo courtesy of Perfect Fuel and DeliverLean

A lot of people want to eat healthfully, but not everyone has the time (or the resources) to prepare organic meals. You carve out time to get to the gym, schedule in training runs for that marathon, and take your bike to work, but by the end of the day, you just need to refuel and get some much deserved rest.

While you might not be able to make your own fit food, there are a few local companies that are willing to do the work by creating nutrient-dense meals specially formulated for athletes. DeliverLean, one of South Florida's first healthful meal delivery services, recently teamed up with Miami-based Perfect Fuel cocreator Guido Trinidad to create a new healthful, balanced meal plan to meet the macronutrient needs of sportspeople.

The service — currently available in Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade Counties — gives athletes and health-conscious consumers the opportunity to eat the best food possible in the most convenient way possible, says Trinidad.

All meals contain clean complex carbohydrates, lean proteins, healthy fats, and fresh vegetables to create the ultimate balance in nutrition. Restaurant-quality meals, made by world-class chefs, are curated to meet athletes' specific needs so they can perform at the highest level.

By partnering with DeliverLean, Trinidad has created what he terms the "ultimate meal program" for athletes needing to fuel their active lifestyle, working alongside DeliverLean chef Caroline Flynn to develop each meal.

"As a highly competitive athlete, I've tried many meal delivery services in the last eight years, but none of them addressed the specific nutritional needs of athletes, so I decided to create my own macro-based meal plan," says Trinidad. "We have one goal in mind: to assist athletes in reaching their maximum potential by eating healthy food delivered right to their front door. We're giving athletes a convenient way to keep their goals and health in check."

Perfect Fuel will offer three different meal portion sizes created so athletes consume the correct amount of fuel needed to achieve their goals. These portions include "lean," "performance," and "gainz" — all of which contain the same quality ingredients and macronutrient breakdown (40 percent carbohydrates, 30 percent protein, and 30 percent fat). Meals will only differ in quantity, or total calories.

Meals are delivered three times a week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday to delivery areas ranging from Jupiter to Kendall as well as the metropolitan areas of Tampa and Orlando; 305-918-1630; perfectfuelmeals.com. Meals start at $8.95

Nicole Danna is a food writer covering Broward and Palm Beach counties. To get the latest in food and drink news in South Florida, follow her @SoFloNicole or find her latest food pics on the BPB New Times Food & Drink Instagram.

