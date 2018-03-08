The Best St. Patrick's Day 2018 Brewery Celebrations in South Florida

Guinness is the traditional brew of the luckiest holiday on the calendar, but this St. Patrick's Day, you can also branch out with a few local pints. Saturday, March 17, South Florida’s best breweries invite you to raise a glass with specials, new brews, and themed bites. Celebrate at these South Florida breweries.

Accomplice Brewery & Ciderworks. Head to Accomplice in West Palm Beach for special cider releases such as the return of the Irish Eyes Are Smiling, an Irish whiskey-barrel-aged cider with 8 percent ABV, and the Irish Raspberry Apple Cider. Pop-up food vendor Cuba Libre will serve Irish-Cuban fusion from 5 to 10 p.m. Brews cost $5 to $6 per 12-ounce pour. 1023 N. Florida Mango Rd., West Palm Beach; 561-568-7242; accomplicebrewery.com.

Photo Courtesy of Biscayne Bay Brewing Company

Biscayne Bay Brewing Company. The Doral brewery will party with $3 Guinness, $5 Irish car bombs, and house-brewed green beer. Also, Biscayne Bay Brewing recently released its Tropical Bay IPA, a hazy Northeast-style India Pale Ale blended with big tropical fruit aromas, such as pineapple, from a mixed drop hop of Hüll Melon, Mandarina Bavaria, and Mosaic hops. 8000 NW 25th St., Doral; 305-381-5718; biscaynebaybrewing.com.

EXPAND Photo Courtesy of Concrete Beach Brewery

Concrete Beach Brewery. The 11,000-square-foot social hall in Wynwood will be abuzz with green-clad patrons celebrating with live music, food, games, and a raffle from 3 to 9 p.m. Concrete Beach will tap its Coral Wit — a hazy, citrusy Belgian blend — for a social-hall-only special release beginning at noon. Expect Irish-inspired bites and the one-man band Matty D, who will play two 45-minute sessions. 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com.

EXPAND Photo Courtesy of Copperpoint Brewing Company

Copperpoint Brewing Company. Beginning at 3 p.m. March 17, the Boynton Beach hangout will offer special releases, including B Rabbit nitro stout, a few vintage imperial stouts, and an A-10 Red IPA aged in Jameson oak barrels. From 3 to 11 p.m., the Silver Spork comfort-food truck will sell Irish fare such as a beef Dublin burger topped with sliced corned beef, Irish cheddar, bibb lettuce, and tomato and served with a special pub sauce, and chocolate Copperpoint stout cupcakes with whiskey caramel and Bailey’s buttercream. Special beer releases cost $5.50 to $7.50. 151 Commerce Rd., Boynton Beach; 561-508-7676; copperpointbrewingcompany.com.

Photo Courtesy of Due South Brewing Co.

Due South Brewing Co. Find tacos, spicy beer, and a craft fair during this year’s St. Patrick’s Day party at Due South. Grab a pint of Curse of the Irish Red, the brewery’s 5.4 percent ABV Irish red ale; or the Spicy Category 3 IPA, its mainstay India Pale Ale, to which it's added a few local habanero peppers. The craft fair will line up one-of-a-kind items from local vendors selling jewelry, organic soaps, tees, and other products. And Tacos Veracruz will park its food truck outside from noon till 10 p.m. to serve guacamole and a variety of street tacos. 2900 High Ridge Rd., Boynton Beach; 561-463-2337; duesouthbrewing.com.

EXPAND Photo Courtesy of LauderAle

LauderAle. Get ready for Irish bagpiping, green beer, black and tans, and a slew of Irish specials from noon to 1 a.m. FOAR food truck will come ready with Irish-inspired fare such as corned beef, cabbage, and potato cakes. Grab a few brews, including the Gulfstream Green Beer and a black and tan, for $5 to $8, and catch the live bagpipers at 9 p.m. 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-653-9711; lauderale.co.

EXPAND Photo Courtesy of M.I.A. Brewing Company

M.I.A. Beer Company. Doral’s M.I.A. recently celebrated its third anniversary with a party in February, and since opening in January 2015, it has become one of Miami’s greatest social hubs. St. Paddy's Day at the joint will not disappoint with pitchers of 305 Golden Ale all day for $12, select M.I.A. drafts for $5, and fan favorite Hrd Wtr drinks for $4. Come dressed up, because guests clad in their Irish best will get an “in the biz” 15 percent discount. 10400 NW 33rd St., Doral; 786-801-1721; mia.beer.

Photo Courtesy of Mathews Brewing Company

Mathews Brewing Co. From 11:30 a.m. to midnight, patrons can buy a $45 all-you-can-drink ticket, complete with a free St. Paddy’s Day souvenir glass for the first 200 people. For those who don’t want to brave bottomless suds, single drinks are available for $5 each. Specialty beer releases include a blood orange wit and a grapefruit IPA. Mathews Breweing will also host fun activities such as a costume contest with a $25 tab prize, multiple crowler raffle giveaways (all-you-can-drink ticket buyers will also receive a raffle ticket). Hear live music from Bryce Allyn Band, Spred the Dub, and Davee Bryan, and enjoy two food truck options, Crazy Licious and Holy Cow Grill. 130 S. H St., Lake Worth; 561-812-3738; mathewsbrewingcompany.com.

