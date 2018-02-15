Fort Lauderdale's Tarpon River Brewing Is a Partnership Made in Beer Heaven

Fort Lauderdale's fifth brewery, Tarpon River Brewing, will open at 280 SW Sixth St. Saturday, February 24. The brewery, formerly known as New River Brewing, is a joint venture among Riverside Market owners Julian and Lisa Seigel, Native Brewing Company, and the Restaurant People (TRP).

"We've been working towards this project for many years, and the final pieces of the puzzle finally fell into place once we partnered with the Restaurant People," Lisa Seigel says. "They bring an element of hospitality pedigree that we needed to create something of this scale."

The idea to launch a brewery began in 2013 when the Siegels partnered with Native Brewing founder Adam Fine, now Tarpon River's head brewer, to manage Craft Beer Cartel. In addition to being a craft beer market and homebrewing center, Cartel at the time was also a nanobrewery faciltiy for test recipes that would later be used for the brewery. When the trio went to TRP's Tim Petrillo in 2017, they gained a partner.