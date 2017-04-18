Tax Day 2017 Specials in South Florida

Great drink specials at the Bar at the Yard. Masson Liang

Today is Tax Day — Tuesday, April 18 — the deadline for filing 2016 taxes.

Whether you owe money to Uncle Sam or you're celebrating with a refund, here are the South Florida spots rewarding you with Tax Day specials.

EXPAND No audit worries after a 1Under Par. BLT Prime

BLT Prime

BLT Prime is offering 50 percent off all libations today to help relieve some of that tax-filing stress. Enjoy cocktails, beer, and wine at the bar and in the restaurant.

Toast Tax Day with a Mortar and Pistil punch. Mason Liang

The Bar at the Wynwood Yard

Even if you don't score a sweet tax refund this year, you can still afford to imbibe at the Bar at the Yard. Enjoy two-for-one drinks and $6 punch or sangria from 3 to 7 p.m. Craft beers cost $6 from 10 p.m. till closing time. Make it a double with a beer and a shot for only $10.

Firehouse Subs

Visit the sub company's Facebook page or website for a coupon offering a free medium sub with the purchase of another sub, chips, and a drink. The offer is good through this Thursday.



Great American Cookies at Dolphin Mall

Great American Cookies shares its birthday with Tax Day 2017 and in honor of both is offering a free birthday cake cookie, no purchase or coupon necessary. The offer is available from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

McDonald's

Florida customers can purchase a Big Mac or Quarter Pounder for just 1 cent when they buy one at regular price today. The promotion is valid at all South Florida restaurants.



EXPAND Drinks cost $10.40 at the Oceans 234 bar on Tax Day. Oceans 234

Oceans 234

Shimmy up to the bar and present your business card for specialty cocktails such as a Jack raspberry lemonade, strawberry basil martini, or tropical mule for the clever price of $10.40 (for the 1040 tax form). The offer is good from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the bar only.

Pollo Tropical

Enjoy 15 percent off all orders all day.

EXPAND Get a free Brownie Royale at Tony Roma's. Tony Roma's

Tony Roma's

Order an entrée and receive a coupon for a free Tony Roma's signature dessert.

World of Beer

Those of legal drinking age can enjoy a draft beer on the house or $5 off their check today only.

