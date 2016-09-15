Ten Best Juice Bars in Broward and Palm Beach Counties

Modern Juice Company founder Jon Sullivan holding a Mr. Green Go specialty smoothie. Courtesy of Modern Juice Company

The juice bar is officially here, South Florida.

In the past several years it's become a growing trend, shops popping up here and there with their own line of fresh-squeezed or hydraulically pressed fruit and vegetable juices.

These days, almost everyone is aware of the cleansing and healing properties raw fruit and vegetable juices have on the body. When you drink the juice from whole foods, you are drinking concentrated nutrition. But did you know the method of extracting the juice and the type of produce you use — just plain old responsible juicing — are important factors when it comes to getting a cup of green liquid or a healthy, nutrient-dense drink? Luckily, if you don't want to juice at home, now Broward and Palm Beach counties have a number of places that will clean up the pulp for you.

To respond to the growing fad, juiceries have set up shop from Miami to Jupiter, each proudly proclaiming the use of high-tech juicers that extract liquid under high pressure, activating and "protecting" all those vital nutrients and enzymes.

However you choose to hydrate, refuel, or cleanse there's plenty of options to choose from. Here's our list of the best juice bars in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Photo courtesy of Modern Juice Co.

10. Modern Juice Company

287 E. Indiantown Rd., Jupiter; 561-320-9300, or visit modernjuicecompany.com.

Like so many new businesses, Modern Juice Company in Jupiter began as a passion project, one that just so happened to become a successful (and healthful) endeavor. Today, the business has become a haven for those seeking healthful, nutritious juices and smoothies. For founder Jon Sullivan, it's all thanks to his original mission to find a way to make the best-tasting juices possible while retaining maximum nutrition.

The shop serves a full menu of cold-pressed juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, and a number of grab-and-go locally baked goods for those looking to add a bit of health and happiness to their diet — without the added sugar or less-than-ideal fillers. Popular menu selections include the “Citrus Sunrise” açaí bowl prepared with pitaya (AKA dragonfruit), orange juice, pineapple, and strawberry, topped with honey; the “Sunshine Punch” juice made with carrot, pineapple, orange, and ginger; and the “Mr. Green Go” smoothie with kale, spinach, banana, pineapple, and apple juice.

Photo courtesy of Purely Pressed

9. Purely Pressed Juice Co.

6314 Powerline Rd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-772-5000, or visit purelypressedjuiceco.com.

Purely Pressed Juice Co. in Fort Lauderdale is a unique approach to the average juice bar. The way they make and sell their cold-pressed, bottled juices stems from supply and demand: they only make what they plan to sell each day, so juices are always super fresh. Co-owner Alan Potrzuski offers a short menu of vibrant-hued juices priced at $8 each. Popular concoctions include the Farmer's Basket (kale, spinach, cucumber, celery, lemon, and apple) and Summer Harvest (pineapple, orange, ginger, cucumber, strawberry, and chia seeds) or the occasional seasonal special rife with the freshest local produce available. Like many area juice bars, Purely Pressed also serves vegetable- and fruit-packed smoothies, locally-roasted Calusa coffee, and organic vegetarian and vegan eats.

Photo courtesy of Raw Addiction

8. Raw Addiction

8200 Wiles Rd., Coral Springs; 954-753-1418, or visit rawaddictioncoralsprings.com.

Raw Addiction in Coral Springs is a one-stop-shop for a healthier lifestyle. The juice bar offers acai bowls, salads, wraps, and smoothies as well as a full menu of pre-bottled raw, cold-pressed juices.

"The Hulk" combines kale, cucumber, spinach, apple, celery, ginger, orange, and spirulina, and promises benefits like detoxifying cells, reducing inflammation, aiding digestion, and boosting immunity. The "Green Envy" marries apple, celery, collards, cucumber, spinach, parsley, ginger, and cayenne for lowering cholesterol and reducing inflammation while offering anticancer and antibacterial properties. Feeling like an extra dose of good-for-you ingredients? Each are available with customizable "power" add-ins like organic hemp and flax granola, maca powder, chia seeds, spirulina, raw honey, bee pollen, and Vega Sport protein powder.

Photo courtesy of The Zen Bar

7. The Zen Bar at Marando Farms

1401 SW 1st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale; 954-937-8546, or visit marandofarms.com.

Check out Zen Bar at Marano Farms in Fort Lauderdale for a cold-pressed organic juice or a refreshing smoothie. It has shots of wheatgrass and E3 "Brain On" blue algae, which helps you focus, with tons of other health-minded products. They also have a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, so you can choose one of the blends they've designed, or customize one for yourself. In addition to local, 100 percent raw coconut water from Nomad's Gold — or raw yogurt and cow's milk from Joash's Dairy — there's plenty of fresh and wholesome foods to buy at Marando and the Zen Bar to help make your healthy eating habits easy and local.

6. Jugofresh

Multiple locations; visit jugofresh.com.

Juice lovers rejoiced when Miami's popular Jugofresh arrived in Broward County, bringing its cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and plant-based snacks to Fort Lauderdale Whole Foods Market. Since then, the partnership has extended to include two additional locations at the Davie and Boca Raton Whole Foods stores. Founder Matthew Sherman and chef-partner Darren Laszlo opened the first Jugofresh in April 2012 with a menu of culinary-driven, organic cold-pressed juices, health shots, raw mylks, and smoothies known for their use of top-notch organic, unrefined, and high-quality ingredients. There are dozens of juice options available that arrive fresh-pressed daily from the nearby Miami processing kitchen, each sporting quirky names like El Green-Go (apple, celery, spinach, parsley, lemon), Phylled Mylk (cucumber, almond, water, chlorophyll, coconut palm nectar, vanilla extract, grey sea salt), and Kale'ing Me Smalls (coconut meat, coconut water, banana, kale, spirulina, coconut palm sugar). They also fit any lifestyle, from the serious juice on the lookout for the ultimate green drink, to first-time juicers who need something a little sweeter.

