There’s no sweeter sound than the alliteration of food or drinks with a day of the week. Margarita Monday. Wine Wednesday. Fajita Friday. Or New Times’ favorite, Taco Tuesday.

In South Florida, we’re blessed when it comes to meat- or vegetable-filled tortillas. You can be struck by a hankering almost anywhere anytime of the day or night and still find more than one supremely satisfying taco truck or joint within a mile.

Of course, good tacos are bested only by good taco deals — i.e., Taco Tuesday. Whether you’re looking for $1 tacos by the beach or a good deal on haute variations filled with brisket or duck confit, there’s guaranteed to be a South Florida eatery where you can find it come the second day of the workweek.

So here they are, the ten best Taco Tuesday deals in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The two-taco baskets during Taco Tuesday deal at The Whole Enchilada include a drink, chips, and salsa. Photo courtesy of The Whole Enchilada

10. The Whole Enchilada

8000 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation; 954-314-7095, or visit twefreshmex.com.

The Florida-based Tex-Mex chain the Whole Enchilada features a whole meal for its taco Tuesday deal. Best-known for its supersize burritos and enchiladas, the restaurant also offers its famous taco baskets — two tacos served with crisp tortilla chips and fresh salsa from the bar. On Tuesday, you can order this same basket — a choice of two charbroiled chicken, tofu, pork, or ground beef tacos with cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a crispy corn shell or soft flour tortilla — plus a drink and chips with salsa, for $6.99 per person from 3 p.m. to close. The deal is good at all three of the restaurant’s Broward County locations, in Fort Lauderdale, Oakland Park, and Plantation. Head to the Plantation restaurant after 7 p.m., and the Taco Tuesday deal gets even sweeter with added drink specials at the bar, where Coronas sell for $3 each, margarita pitchers run $15, and Olmeca Altos tequila shots are $3.

Rocco's Tacos locations offer unlimited tacos for $14.99 on Taco Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Rocco's Tacos

9. Rocco's Tacos

Multiple locations; visit roccostacos.com.

At Rocco’s Tacos, it’s not just Taco Tuesday. It’s Taco and Tequila Tuesday. Each Broward and Palm Beach Rocco’s restaurant — including the West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Palm Beach Gardens locations — offers all-you-can-eat tacos for $14.99 per person. Then, beginning at 7 p.m., drink specials include $5 tequila shots, $15 margarita pitchers, $3 Mexican beer specials, and $6 Ultimat vodka drinks. Together, it gives a totally new twist to an already amazing day.

The $2 tacos during Taco Tuesday at Havana Hideout in Lake Worth are best paired with the $2.50 bottles of beer. Photo by Rene Aguiar

8. Havana Hideout

509 Lake Ave., Lake Worth; 561-585-8444, or visit havanahideout.com.

Some restaurants offer Taco Tuesdays with limited hours: Havana Hideout in Lake Worth is not on that list. Here, you can stuff your face with as many tacos as you please for just $2 apiece from open to close. Simply take your pick of garlic-roasted or mojo pork, shredded chicken, ground beef, and plantain and black bean served on a flour tortilla with cheddar cheese. Show up from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and you’ll also score on happy-hour drinks, including $2.50 bottles of Bud Light and Miller Light. Although Havana Hideout’s specialty tacos aren’t available for the cheap-eats special, they’re worth a visit any other day of the week.

Shredded chicken tacos go for $6.95 per platter with rice and beans at Tijuana Taxi Co. during Taco Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Tijana Taxi Co.

7. Tijuana Taxi Co.

4400 S. University Drive, Davie; 954-472-5008, or visit tijuanataxico.com.

With three locations in Davie, Coral Springs, and Deerfield Beach, Tijuana Taxi Co. is never too far away to sate all of your Taco Tuesday cravings. Here, specials are the name of the game. The South Florida-based family of Mexican restaurants offers daily deals, from Margarita Monday and Steak Night Thursday to its own version of Wacky Rib Wednesday. But on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to close, it’s all about the tacos. A trio platter with a choice of spicy picadillo-style beef or shredded chicken tacos comes with rice and beans for only $6.95.

The chicken, pork, steak, and tuna tacos are $2 apiece on Taco Tuesday at Casa Maya Grill in Deerfield Beach. Photo courtesy of Casa Maya Grill

6. Casa Maya Grill

301 SE 15th Terrace, Deerfield Beach; 954-570-6101, or visit casamayagrill.com.

Tired of the same old boring chicken and beef tacos? At Casa Maya Grill in Deerfield Beach, the Taco Tuesday special that runs from 3 p.m. to close is priced right at just $2 per taco. That includes a choice of grilled chicken, pork, and steak. However, the most popular version available during Taco Tuesday might be the crispy tuna tacos, featuring an expertly seasoned piece of fish cut into bite-size cubes, fried to perfection, and wrapped in warm corn tortillas. Quench your thirst with $3 classic margaritas, available all day.

