There’s no sweeter sound than the alliteration of food or drinks with a day of the week. Margarita Monday. Wine Wednesday. Fajita Friday. Or, perhaps the most popular of all, Taco Tuesday. We're blessed when it comes to the latter category in South Florida. You can be struck by a hankering almost anywhere, anytime of the day or night, and still find more than one supremely satisfying spot to quell the hunger pangs.

Of course, good tacos are bested only by good taco deals. Whether you’re looking for $1 tacos by the beach or a good deal on haute variations filled with brisket or duck confit, there’s guaranteed to be a South Florida eatery where you can find what you're craving every second day of the workweek.

Here are the top picks for the best Taco Tuesday deals in Broward and Pam Beach counties.

El Camino in Delray Beach serves $2 tacos during Taco Tuesday. Photo by Nicole Danna

1. El Camino. If you’re a die-hard taco fan, you’re no doubt familiar with the ones at Delray Beach's (and now Fort Lauderdale's) El Camino. The restaurant offers its Taco Tuesday deal all day (and far into the evening), and it’s one to trump all others. Though most such deals limit the type of taco you can order, El Camino does no such thing. From 11 a.m. to midnight every Tuesday, you can get any of the tacos on the menu, each served on homemade corn tortillas, for just $2 each. That includes favorites such as crispy fish tacos with chipotle crema; agave-chili-lime-glazed pork belly with grilled pineapple and a spiced peanut crunch; chorizo with Oaxaca cheese and salsa verde; carne asada with an ancho chili-sherry gastrique, sweet corn, and queso fresco; and achiote-spiced chicken with cotija cheese. But once the clock strikes midnight, you’re forced to choose: barbacoa, carnitas, or the gringo (ground beef) until close at 2 a.m. 15 Northeast Second Avenue, Delray Beach; 561-865-5350; elcaminodelray.com.

Get any taco on the Agave Taco Bar menu, a selection of 15 meats or veggies, for $2.75 each (or $11.99 unlimited) during Taco Tuesday. Photo by Candace West

2. Agave Taco Bar. This Fort Lauderdale eatery has become best known for its authentic tacos de trompo, which come three per order. But if you’ve visited for the Taco Tuesday deal, you’ll want to consider other options, too. The menu boasts 15 meats (available for $2.75 each all day and night), or go unlimited for $11.99 per person. That includes all beef, chicken, pork, vegetable, and fish selections, from carne asada and picadillo to chicken marinated in salsa verde or ancho tinga. There’s even pork belly, cream-sauce-smothered poblano peppers, and grilled shrimp. Order the barbacoa, a specialty here made from cheek and tongue. After hours of braising, the meat becomes so soft it nearly melts in your mouth. Then wash it down with half-priced micheladas or margaritas. 2949 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-530-9065; agave-tacobar.com.

Photo courtesy of Don Chepos Taco Shop

3. Don Chepos Taco Shop. Serving house made, street style tacos to the masses of northern Palm Beach County in Wellington, Don Chepo's has a taco for everyone, including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Their corn tortillas are made fresh in-house every morning, and the fillings they stuff inside are some of the best around. The place offers a number of weekly specials, too. On Monday, it's $20 bottomless margaritas. On Thursday, it's $2 nachos. And, on Tuesday, it's $2 per single taco. Everyone can get in on the action here, because Don Chepo's serves up a different plant-based taco for every meat one they have on the menu. That includes a choice of tempura fried avocado, diced butternut squash, or sautéed portobella in a piquant tomato-based ranchero sauce — if you're a fan of adobo braised chicken, grilled flank steak, or arbol-marinated pork. 10660 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington; 561-660-7391; donchepos.com.

Photo courtesy of Tacocraft

4. Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar. Himmarshee Village celebrates the art of the taco with a great deal: $3 tacos served all day long, from 11:30 a.m. to close, along with $4 beers (both draft and bottle) and $6 specialty Exotico tequila margaritas. Unlike restaurants that limit the type of taco you can purchase on Taco Tuesday, Tacocraft doesn’t discriminate. You can order any of the menu’s ten specialty tacos — including the 24-hour adobo-marinated chicken, the crisp shredded adobo-and-chili-rubbed pork, the blackened ahi tuna, and the braised kale and roasted sweet potato hash — all served on hand-formed corn tortillas made on the premises each day. 204 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-463-2003; tacocraft.com.

Photo courtesy of Banko Cantina

5. Banko Cantina. Banko Cantina, downtown West Palm Beach’s newest Mexican restaurant and tequila bar, has a Taco Tuesday deal almost anyone can appreciate — especially patrons with a healthy appetite. The all-you-can-eat tacos are available from 4 p.m. to close for $16 per person. That includes any type of taco on the menu, such as chipotle braised chicken tinga, spicy skirt steak carne asada, and mesquite-grilled pork tenderloin. The best part might be the $30-per-person unlimited seafood tacos, which include a choice of sautéed shrimp or signature lobster tacos with pickled red onion slaw and microgreens cradled inside imported Mexican flour tortillas. From 7 to 9 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month, a live mariachi band creates the perfect pairing for a fun night on the town. 114 S. Olive Ave., West Palm Beach; 561-355-1399; bankocantina.com.

The chicken, pork, steak, and tuna tacos are $2 apiece on Taco Tuesday at Casa Maya Grill in Deerfield Beach. Photo courtesy of Casa Maya Grill

6. Casa Maya Grill. Tired of the same old boring chicken and beef tacos? At Casa Maya Grill in Deerfield Beach, the Taco Tuesday special that runs from 3 p.m. to close is priced right at just $2 per taco. That includes a choice of grilled chicken, pork, and steak. However, the most popular version available during Taco Tuesday might be the crispy tuna tacos, featuring an expertly seasoned piece of fish cut into bite-size cubes, fried to perfection, and wrapped in warm corn tortillas. Quench your thirst with $3 classic margaritas, available all day. 301 SE 15th Terrace, Deerfield Beach; 954-570-6101; casamayagrill.com.

Photo courtesy of Lona

7. Lona Cocina y Tequileria. Mexican chef Pablo Salas’ chic new Mexican eatery, named New Times' Best Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale in 2018 and located on a stunning strip of beachfront real estate, offers its own take on soulful Mexican cuisine. The menu is diverse, with highlights like pumpkin tamales, braised beef cheek, and cabbage al fuego (grilled cabbage with cream, cotija cheese, truffle oil, pipian sauce, and cauliflower puree). Of course, no South Florida Mexican restaurant would be complete without a proper Taco Tuesday, and Lona’s own "Tacos, Tatts, and Tequila" is one that will stick with you forever – literally. Every Tuesday, from 4 to 7 p.m., order up $2 tacos and take your fill of $2 margaritas. From there, the restaurant invites revelers to ink their Lona — Spanish for "canvas" — on the terrace with a tattoo from local Fort Lauderdale tattoo shop, Kreepy Tiki. Participating guests also have a chance to win a $200 gift certificate towards some ink of their own. 321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-245-3069; lonarestaurant.com.

Shredded chicken tacos go for $6.95 per platter with rice and beans at Tijuana Taxi Co. during Taco Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Tijuana Taxi Co.

8. Tijuana Taxi Co. With three locations in Davie, Coral Springs, and Deerfield Beach, Tijuana Taxi Co. is never too far to sate all of your Taco Tuesday cravings. Here, specials are the name of the game. The South Florida-based family of Mexican restaurants offers daily deals, from Margarita Monday and Steak Night Thursday to its own version of Wacky Rib Wednesday. But on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to close, it’s all about the tacos. A trio platter with a choice of spicy picadillo-style beef or shredded chicken tacos comes with rice and beans for only $6.95. 4400 S. University Drive, Davie; 954-472-5008; tijuanataxico.com.

Rocco's Tacos locations offer unlimited tacos for $14.99 on Taco Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Rocco's Tacos

9. Rocco's Tacos. At Rocco’s Tacos, it’s not just Taco Tuesday — it’s Taco and Tequila Tuesday. Each Broward and Palm Beach Rocco’s restaurant — including the West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Palm Beach Gardens locations — offers all-you-can-eat tacos for $14.99 per person. Then, beginning at 7 p.m., drink specials include $5 tequila shots, $15 margarita pitchers, $3 Mexican beer specials, and $6 Ultimat vodka drinks. The added perk gives a totally new twist to an already amazing day. Multiple locations; visit roccostacos.com.

The two-taco baskets during Taco Tuesday deal at The Whole Enchilada include a drink, chips, and salsa. Photo courtesy of The Whole Enchilada

10. The Whole Enchilada. Florida-based Tex-Mex chain the Whole Enchilada features a whole meal for its taco Tuesday deal. Best-known for its supersize burritos and enchiladas, the restaurant also offers its famous taco baskets — two tacos served with crisp tortilla chips and fresh salsa from the bar. On Tuesday, you can order this same basket — a choice of two charbroiled chicken, tofu, pork, or ground beef tacos with cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a crispy corn shell or soft flour tortilla — plus a drink and chips with salsa for $6.99 per person from 3 p.m. to close. The deal is good at all three of the restaurant’s Broward County locations, in Fort Lauderdale, Oakland Park, and Plantation. Head to the Plantation restaurant after 7 p.m., and the Taco Tuesday deal gets even sweeter with added drink specials at the bar, where Coronas sell for $3 each, margarita pitchers run for $15, and Olmeca Altos tequila shots are $3. 8000 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation; 954-314-7095; twefreshmex.com.