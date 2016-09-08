The 14 Best South Florida Bars to Watch Football

Himmarshee Public House's season opener: part sports bar, part block party. Courtesy of Himmarshee Public House

Football season is here, which means your list of day drinking excuses just got that much longer. Football is synonymous with alcohol and food. Walk through the parking lot of a game and you'll find all kinds of glorious meats sizzling on the grill, adult beverages in the cooler, and prepared dishes sitting out just inviting you to dive in.

But what do you do if you can't get to the game? How do you recreate that same atmosphere? Not by sitting at home alone on your couch with a Dr. Pepper and pretzel sticks — you have to get out! Luckily, we've narrowed down the sports bars that are doing the best job of making your game-day experience second only to actually being at the game.

Courtesy of Shuck N Dive

14. Shuck N Dive

This cafe sticks with its Louisiana roots by being a hangout for LSU and New Orleans Saints fans, but you can enjoy their Cajun cuisine while rooting for any team you wish. The 80-seat spot changes the specials on their blackboard often, so make sure you pay attention to their Facebook page.

13. Flossie's Bar

What this bar lacks in giant TVs, it makes up for in biker-bar atmosphere. Sundays are always packed with bikers and often a band or two on the stage that might give your game-watching experience an extra jolt. Game days often come with bucket or pitcher beer specials.

Courtesy of World Famous Parrot Lounge

12. Parrot Lounge

This spot has been around since 1970 and proudly boasts the largest selection of domestic, import, and craft beers on Fort Lauderdale Beach. The Parrot has long been a meeting spot for Penn State and Philadelphia Eagles fans but also accommodates any of their hated rivals teams.

Courtesy of Whiskey Tango

11. Whiskey Tango All American Bar and Grill

This Hollywood bar just turned seven years young. If the weather's nice, you can sit outdoors and people-watch during commercial breaks. If the weather's not nice, the interior is spacious with a gazillion-and-a-half TVs. This year, they're starting a new tradition of NFL Sunday brunch buffets, so you can have eggs Benedict with your two-point conversions.

Photo by James Argyropoulos

10. Funky Buddha Brewery

You should definitely be considering the spacious taproom at the Funky Buddha Ft. Lauderdale location this year when deciding where to take in the NFL and NCAA games. They'll be running all-day happy hour specials each Sunday that will include $1 off Funky Buddha drafts. Miami Dolphins games will be the featured game each week on the brewery's big screens, so no need to worry about squinting your eyes in the name of getting the best beer in town; you don't have to choose.

As you probably know, Funky Buddha has food now, and it's awesome. The Front 5 menu includes No-Name Wings, an extra-large sausage stuffed mushroom, Sloppy Joe's sliders, the Brick Wall bone-in pork shank, and the Rudy sugar cane shrimp skewers. Other appetizers, such as tater skins, are also listed as specials during games.

screengrab via Google Virtual Tour

9. Slackers Bar & Grill

Don't be turned off by the fact that Slackers is a well-known Green Bay Packers bar; it's much more than that. The walls at Slackers are covered with more than 30 flat-screen TVs, and they run drink specials on the weekends that rival almost anywhere else in South Florida. If you're a Florida State Seminoles or Wisconsin Badgers fan, you should know Slackers specifically caters to you each time the Noles play. Slackers runs $11.99 prime rib specials each Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. and has $5 cheeseburgers Sundays from 5 to 11 p.m.

Slackers' special drink for Sundays is their Hell Mary, a bloody mary served with skewers of greasy toppings like bacon, a boiled egg, cheddar cheese cubes, pickle, celery, olives, pepperoncini, cherry tomatoes, and a pearl onion.

Courtesy of City Tap House

8. City Tap House

CityPlace’s newest restaurant, City Tap House, has quite a few specials planned for this football season. Fans of any team can enjoy the games on their massive 15-foot multiscreen television while munching on City Tap’s famous Ten Spice Wings ($13) and Pulled Pork Nachos ($15).

City Tap celebrates all Eagles and Penn State Nittany Lions games, but all fans are welcome to take advantage of drink specials including $4 Yuengling pints, $5 Victory pints, and $6 cava, red, and white wine.

