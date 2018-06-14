Where To Celebrate Father's Day in Broward and Palm Beach

They say "the way to a man's heart is through his stomach," and what better day to prove the adage than on Father's Day? If you're still unsure about what to get dear ol' dad, celebrate in the best way possible. This Sunday, June 17, get dad what he really wants: a meal fit for a king.

From bottomless beers and brunch to surf and turf or prime rib dinners, here are the best places to celebrate dad this year in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Photo courtesy of Tanzy Boca Raton

1. Tanzy. Spend Father's Day with Tanzy's specialty Burger + Brew combo deal for dads and children, served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adults can order the $18 double bacon BBQ burger with a 12-ounce beer, while kids get a $9 "little-sized" burger served with an eight ounce root beer. Guests can also enter a free raffle for a chance to win the restaurant's Father's Day giveaway: an Ultimate Golf Lover’s Prize Package that includes one golf ball signed by Masters champion Fuzzy Zoeller, presented in a display case along with a Fuzzy’s autographed golf bag and a $100 gift card. 11 a.m. Sunday, June 17, at Tanzy, 301 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; 561-922-6699; tanzyrestaurant.com.

Photo courtesy of Barrel of Monks

2. Barrel of Monks. Give the dad in your life what he really wants this Father's Day: food and beer. Barrel of Monks in Boca Raton is teaming up with Cheffrey Eats food truck for a special brunch and beer pairing this Sunday. From 1 to 5 p.m., dads can opt for an all-you-can-eat, all-you-can-drink deal for $40 per person. Show up between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. and — for an extra $10 — you can add in a brewery tour. The special includes pours of Barrel of Monks' Wizard Wit, Single in the Sun, Abbey Terno, Toccata, Single in Havana, and Nuance. The food selections will be made to order including Cheffrey Eats' own Chicago-style hot dogs, chicken tacos, truffle fries, pulled pork sliders, and burgers. 1 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at Barrel of Monks, 1141 S. Rogers Circle #5, Boca Raton; 561-510-1253; barrelofmonks.com.

EXPAND Treat dad to steak and lobster on Father's Day. Photo courtesy of Baciami Italiano

3. Baciami Italiano. The Pellegrino family is serving up a special surf and turf deal at Baciami Italiano in Boynton Beach. No need for dad to decide between steak and seafood this Father's Day. Instead, for $39 per person, the entire family can enjoy Caesar salad and truffle mac and cheese served up before the main event: a prime steak and lobster dinner. Can't make it on Sunday? The lobster madness doesn't end on Father's Day. The restaurant's weekly Maine Lobster Dinner takes place every Thursday at Baciami, where you can also grab a seat at the bar from 4 to 7 p.m. daily for the restaurant's $7.77 happy hour food and drink specials. 4 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at Baciami Italiano, 1415 S. Federal Hwy., Boynton Beach; 561-810-5538; baciamiitaliano.com.

Photo courtesy of Tatts & Tacos

4. Tatts & Tacos. There's quite a deal being served up at Tatts & Tacos in Oakland Park. Purchase any bourbon drink or beer during Father's Day brunch, served 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and dad's meal is free. The live music and solid Sunday brunch menu of creative Mexican-American riffs on all the classic dishes including ceviche, breakfast tacos, and tamales only makes this special offer seem that much sweeter for the rest of us, too. 11 a.m. Sunday, June 17, at Tatts & Tacos, 3200 NE 12th Ave., Oakland Park; 954-533-0907; tattsandtacos.com.

Courtesy of Brimstone Woodfire Grill

5. Brimstone Woodfire Grill. Brimstone Woodfire Grill, located at the Shops at Pembroke Gardens, will be offering an all-day Father’s Day special from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. The deal gives dad a choice of twin lobster tails (or seven ounce tail) paired with an eight ounce steak. Dad can also enjoy a selection of specialty drinks for the day including "bromosas," the restaurant's own maple-bacon Old Fashioned; or “Pops for Your Pops," booze-filled — as well as non-boozy — popsicles. 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 17, at Brimstone Woodfire Grill, 14575 SW Fifth St., Pembroke Pines; 954-430-2333; brimstonewoodfiregrill.com.

Photo courtesy of Tap 42

6. Tap 42. Everyone knows Tap 42 has a great brunch with their infamous bottomless mimosas, Bloody Mary’s, Funky Buddha Floridian, and specials like the Hangover sandwich featuring scrambled eggs, turkey sausage, white cheddar, and maple hollandaise served between a french toast challah buns. On Father's Day, it gets even better when dads get a complimentary pour of the bar's own 42 Truths pale ale by Funky Buddha Brewery with the purchase of any entree. The offer is available at all Tap 42 locations from 3 p.m. to close on Sunday. 3 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at Tap 42, 1411 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-463-4900; tap42.com.

Photo courtesy of Oceans 234

7. Oceans 234. Bring dad to the beach on Father's Day. The beachside view from Oceans 234, that is. Starting at 10 a.m., the longtime Deerfield Beach establishment will be offering complimentary family photos if you take dad to out to dine for brunch or dinner. Choose from an assortment of poached eggs served on toasted English muffin with Hollandaise sauce and topped with a choice of smoked salmon, crab cake, steak, or lobster. Then pair it with $15 bottomless bloody Mary's, mimosas, or Bellinis. For dinner, the chef will prepare a number of specialty entrees just for dad. 10 a.m. Sunday, June 17, at Oceans 234, 234 N. Ocean Dr., Deerfield Beach; 954-428-2539; oceans234.com.

Photo courtesy of Milk Money

8. Milk Money Bar & Kitchen. This Sunday, newly-opened Milk Money Bar & Kitchen, located inside Warsaw Coffee, will be celebrating dads with a special Father's Day edition brunch offered from 7 a.m. to close. The deal features all-day bottomless bloody Mary's, mimosas, and grapefruit Bellinis. Patronize the new Fort Lauderdale bar and restaurant on June 17th and you'll also have a chance to win a VIP shave experience worth $45 at Buck and Beard barbershop (located in the same building) and a bottle of Slow & Low rye whiskey. 7 a.m. Sunday, June 17, at Milk Money Bar & Kitchen, 815 NE 13th St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-990-4018; milkmoneybar.com.

Photo courtesy of Shooters Waterfront

9. Shooters Waterfront. When it comes to brunch choices, Shooters Waterfront in Fort Lauderdale has it all — plus an Intracoastal waterway view. Dad can select sweet and savory dishes from the restaurant's a la carte menu or go for the all-you-can-eat buffet brunch complete with breakfast meats, custom omelet station, eggs Benedict, and sushi. On Sunday, June 17, the all-day buffet will be offered from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Priced at $46 per person ($22 for children under 12), it comes with the option to indulge in bottomless mimosas and bloody Mary's for another $20 per person, or the choice of Shooter's Ale for $3 each. 10 a.m. Sunday, June 17, at Shooters Waterfront, 3033 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-566-2855; shooterswaterfront.com.