The Fourteen Best Bars To Watch Football

Football season is here, which means your list of day drinking excuses just got that much longer. Football is synonymous with alcohol and food. Walk through the parking lot of a game and you'll find all kinds of glorious meats sizzling on the grill, adults beverages in the cooler, and prepared dishes sitting out just inviting you to dive in.

But what do you do if you can't get to the game? How do you recreate that same atmosphere? Not by sitting at home alone on your couch with a Dr.Pepper and pretzel sticks — you have to get out! Luckily, we've narrowed down and made a list of the sports bars that are doing the best job of making your game-day experience second-to-only actually being at the game.

14.. Shuck N Dive

14.. Shuck N Dive

This cafe sticks with its Louisiana roots by being a hangout for LSU and New Orleans Saints fans. But you can enjoy their Cajun cuisine while watching any team you choose to root for. The 80 seat spot changes the specials on their blackboard often so make sure you pay attention to their Facebook page.

13. Flossie's Bar

What this bar lacks in giant TVs, it makes up for in biker bar atmosphere. Sundays are always packed with bikers and often a band or two on the stage that might give your game watching experience an extra jolt. Game days often come with bucket or pitcher beer specials.

12. Parrot Lounge

12. Parrot Lounge

This spot has been around since 1970 and proudly boasts the largest selection of domestic, import, and craft beers on Fort Lauderdale beach. The Parrot has long been a meeting spot for Penn State and Philadelphia Eagles fans, but also accommodates any of their hated rivals teams.

whiskey tango

11. Whiskey Tango All American Bar and Grill

This Hollywood bar just turned seven years young. If the weather's nice you can sit outdoors and people watch during commercial breaks. If the weather's not nice, the interior is spacious with a gazillion and a half TVs. This year they're starting a new tradition of NFL Sunday brunch buffets, so you can have eggs Benedict with your two point conversions.

10. Funky Buddha Brewery

1201 NE 38th St, Oakland Park, FL 33334. Call (954) 440-0046

visit funkybuddhabrewery.com

You should definitely be considering the spacious taproom at Funky Buddha Ft.Lauderdale location this year when deciding where to take in the NFL and NCAA games. They'll be running all-day happy hour specials each Sunday that will include $1 off Funky Buddha Drafts. Miami Dolphins game will be the featured game each week on the brewery's big screens, so no need to worry about squinting your eyes in the name of getting the best beer in town; you don't have to choose.

As you probably know by now, Funky Buddha has food now, and it's awesome. The "Front 5" menu that includes: "No-Name Wings", an extra-large sausage stuffed mushroom, Sloppy Joe's sliders, "The Brick Wall" bone-in pork shank, and "The Rudy" sugar cane shrimp skewers. Other appetizers, such as tater skins, are also listed as being on special during games, as well.

9. Slackers Bar & Grill

Southland Shopping Center, 995 W State Rd 84, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315. Call (954) 530-4758

visit slackersbarandgrill.com

Don't be turned off by the fact that Slackers is a well-known Green Bay Packers bar, it's much more than that. The walls at Slackers are covered with more than 30 flat-screen TV's, and they run drink specials on the weekends that rival most anywhere else in South Florida . If you're a Florida State Seminoles or Wisconsin Badgers fan, you should know Slackers specifically caters to you each time the Noles play. Slackers runs $11.99 prime rib specials each Saturday from 5-9 p.m., and $5 cheeseburgers Sundays from 5-11 pm.

Slackers special drink for Sunday's is their "Hell Mary", a bloody mary served with skewers of greasy toppings like bacon, a boiled egg, cheddar cheese cubes, pickle, celery, olives, pepperoncini, cherry tomatoes, and a pearl onion.

8. City Tap House

CityPlace, West Palm Beach. 700 Rosemary Ave 33401. Call (561) 508-8525

visit wpb.citytap.com

CityPlace’s newest restaurant, City Tap House, has quite a few specials planned for this football season. Fans of any team can enjoy the games on their massive 15-foot multi-screen television while munching on City Tap’s famous Ten Spice Wings ($13) and Pulled Pork Nachos ($15).

City Tap celebrates all Eagles and Penn State Nittany Lions games, but all fans are welcome to take advantage of drink specials including $4Yuengling pints, $5 Victory pints, and $6 cava, red and white wine.

7. Himmarshee Public House

201 SW 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale 33301. Call (954) 616-5275

visit publichouseftl.com

Himmarshee Public House will be hosting a Miami Dolphins Season Opener Block Party on Sunday, September 11th starting at 1 p.m. They'll be showing the Miami Dolphins vs. Seattle Seahawks 4:05 p.m. game on a giant 16-foot LED screen.

Public House will run drink specials featuring beer from the best local breweries, spirits and specialty cocktails at an outdoor full-service bar during the entire slate of games. Fans can watch games on the street and play cornhole while enjoying music from DJ Mark Gallo. Guests will also have the chance to win awesome raffles and giveaways.

6. Twin Peaks Davie

2000 S University Dr, Davie, FL 33317. Call (954) 306-6191

visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com

Well, well ,well; this was bound to happen. At some point you knew a 'Breastaurant' was going to make the list — we are talking about football, after all. Twin Peaks is obviously high on the 'atmosphere list', if that's the sort of thing you're into, but they also offer some of the best bar food in Broward. Any place that offers 'Billionaires Bacon' ($4.99) — a cup thick cut bacon covered in brown sugar, red chile flakes, and smoked paprika — is doing something right. Their double stacked nachos ($12.99 for the steak version) are also a favorite during the games.

Twin Peaks drink specials include their signature "teeth chattering" 29° Fahrenheit beers, $2.99 "Cheap Shots" selection, and a selection of their red and white wines.

5. Duffy's Sports Grill

Harbor Shops, 1804 Cordova Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316. Call (954) 713-6363

visit duffysmvp.com

Duffy's sort of overwhelms you (in a good way) with their plethora of football specials, so lets dive right into it. Their "Football Features" menu offers the following drink specials: 2-for-1 drinks, $2.50 Miller Lite or Coors Lite bottles, $3.50 Blue Moon, $3.40 Big and Tall Bud Light 22 ounce pours, and $4 Labatt Blue 24 ounce cans. The All-American Blood Mary comes topped with bacon and a cheeseburger slider for $7.

Food wise, there is just as much going on, if not more.Duffy's "Starters" menu includes; Sesame Tuna Tostada's ($9.99), Frita Sliders ($7.99), Open-Faced Meatball Sliders ($8.99), and Honey Chipotle Wings ($12.99). For the main courses, there are 'Surf-or-Turf' items, steak selections, and much more to choose from.

4. American Social

721 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301. Call (954) 764-7005

visit Americansocialbar.com

Watching the games at American Social will undoubtedly be more about comfort and atmosphere than it will be grabbing the cheapest domestic beer. They carry a vast assortment of some of the finest craft beers from all around the country, like Dogfish Head 60 and 90 Minute, as well as the local stuff from Funky Buddha and Wynwood Brewery.

The food is where you win out here, as you can watch the game while nibbling on their brunch menu every Saturday and Sunday from 10:30am-2:30pm. The brunch includes; made to order omelets, Belgian waffles, chilled snow crab legs, biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage, pastries, fresh fruit, smoked salmon, prime rib, and much more. Regular menu and drink items are available throughout the games, as well.

3. Bokampers Sports Bar & Grill

3115 NE 32nd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308. Call (954) 900-5584

visit bokampers.com

Everything you've been accustomed to enjoying at Bokampers will stick around this football season, plus, they will be adding some goodies to celebrate the best sports time of the year. Bokampers will run season-long specials that include; $3 Svedka flavor and Bacardi flavor shots, $4.99 22oz Budweiser, Bud Light and PBR's, and a $6.99 Svedka flavor. Bacardi and Captain Morgan doubles will stay available all day, seven days a week during football season. Also, MVPs members get double points on ALL takeout orders every football Sunday.

2. Quarterdeck Neighborhood Grill

300 N Beach Rd, Dania Beach, FL 33004. Call (954) 929-1400

visit Quarterdeckrestaurants.com

Quarterdeck on Dania Beach is a unique location to watch sports. Imean, it overlooks the ocean, you could do far worse. Happy hour specials here include 2 for 1 liquor and house wine, $3 domestic bottles and pints, $4 imports, and $6 craft beer selections.

Every Saturday during football season Quarterdeck will offer a half rack of ribs and shrimp dinner for $11.99, every Sunday NY Strip steak dinner for $11.99, and for Monday Night Football full rack of ribs dinner for $11.99.

1. Bru's Room Sports Grill

5460 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL 33073. Call (954) 571-6999

visit brusroom.com

Bru's Room has already been a local favorite spot for years to watch the games, but this year they have certainly upped their game in an effort to get you to what the games there. As if you needed another reason to dive face-first into some Triple-Threat wings, Bru's is making sure your decision isn't that hard on the weekends.

Bru's has a new Sriracha Bacon Ranch Burger they'll be serving up during games this season that looks absolutely ridiculous, and to wash it down they'll be offering happy hour specials that run all day everyday so no matter what time you team plays you'll be able to get sauced on the cheap.