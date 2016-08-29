The Ten Best Sports Bar Dishes in Broward County

The notorious Funky Buddha 1201 Burger. Photo courtesy of Funky Buddha Brewery

We love sports, and we really love food, so it only makes sense that we desperately search out the greatest places to thoroughly enjoy both. Our favorite sports bars don't just provide us with hundreds of high-definition flat screen televisions and great drink specials; they also offer food you'd be happy to eat even if the TVs were off. Thankfully, you don't have to choose between the game or the meal. We've picked out the sports bars that offer you the best of both worlds, so you can enjoy both equally.

10. Quarterdeck

2933 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-525-2010; quarterdeckrestaurants.com.

Our Pick: Lobster Dinner, $14.95 with the purchase of a beverage every Tuesday and Thursday.

There are certain parts of the United States where even if someone tells you the lobster dinner at your local sports bar is great, you take a hard pass in the name of caution. South Florida is not one of those locations. Quarterdeck is serving up surf 'n' turf throughout their menu, but the Lobster Dinner special they have available twice a week is appointment eating for our dollar. Every Tuesday and Thursday with the purchase of a beverage, you can score a plate of lobster with a side dish for $14.95.

Some cities do french fries or pizza well, but in South Florida we do seafood just about as well as anyone. Quarterdeck proves you can find five-star seafood while watching the Heat game on a bar stool.

9. Frankey's Sports Bar

Building 1720, 900 Silks Run, Hallandale Beach; 954-464-2333; frankeysbar.com.

Our Pick: Tacos — Beef, Organic Chicken, or Fish, $12.

Frankey's Sports Bar has a little bit of everything — pizza, pasta, burgers, chili, and even hummus — but their tacos are the menu item that keeps us up at night (in a good way). Franky's serves classic soft-shell tacos in beef, organic chicken, or fish varieties topped with lettuce, crispy onions, Monterey Jack cheese, fresh salsa, Adena cucumber dill sauce, and chipotle sour cream. Sounds good, right? They are. Come for the tacos, stay for the game — that should be their slogan, really.

8. Flanigan's Seafood Bar & Grill

2041 NE Second St., Deerfield Beach; 954-427-9304; flanigans.net.

Our Pick: Prime Rib, $17.99 (Served after 4 p.m.).

Flanigan's is known for its food; there's no debate there. While some sports bars might be about drinks or the size and number of televisions, Flanigan's is a food-first place. Most think of chicken wings or ribs when they think of Flanny's, but for our money the prime rib is the secret sauce. The 12-oz. cut of USDA Choice Aged beef is slow-roasted just long enough so that is melts in your mouth; then, it's dripped in au jus and served beside a baked potato or rice.

7. Bru's Room

1000 N. University Dr., Coral Springs; 954-656-8041; brusroom.com.

Our Pick: Triple-Threat Chicken Wings, $11.99 for ten wings.

If you're trying to stand out in the world of bar food, chances are you're going to need to fry alligator nuggets or put some Man vs. Food-type shenanigans on the menu. Bru's Room, however, is staying right inside the bar food box and hitting it out of the park with a traditional favorite: chicken wings. While the rest of Bru's expansive menu (including ribs, char-grilled burgers, and pizza) is terrific, the undisputed star of the show is their legendary Triple-Threat Wings. These wings are grilled and then tossed in a trifecta of goodness: BBQ sauce, Sweet ‘N’ Tangy sauce, and minced garlic. It's tough to make the chicken wings hall of fame, but that's what Bru's Room has done with the Triple-Threat recipe.

6. Bokamper's Sports Bar and Grill

1280 S. Pine Island Rd., Plantation; 954-533-7152; visit bokampers.com.

Our Pick: Smokehouse Ribs, $16.99 full rack ($9.99 Wednesdays).

Former Miami Dolphins defensive end and Bokamper's Sports Bar owner Kim Bokamper just looks like a guy you can trust with your ribs. He's big, he's burly, and he has the appearance of a man who has stared at a smoker for hours on end perfecting his rib recipe. We aren't sure if this is true, but however he came up with his award-winning Smokehouse Ribs, we aren't complaining. Bokamper's might offer the best menu of all the sports bars in the area from a sheer selection standpoint, but the Smokehouse Ribs are definitely the go-to pick.

5. Duffy's Sports Grill

4800 W. Hillsboro Blvd., Coconut Creek; 954-422-9789; duffysmvp.com.

Our Pick: The Hangover Burger, $12.49.

Duffy's Sports Grill takes a special interest in putting together an amazing not-your-average-sports-bar-menu. It recently even opened a new test kitchen in Lake Worth in a state-of-the-art studio that will expand their research and development and culinary training departments. That's cool and all, but to be totally honest, what they are doing now is pretty great, especially the tried-and-true Hangover Burger. This half-pound burger is made up of a farm-fresh sunnyside-up egg, pepper-crusted bacon, two slices of American cheese, and all the usual veggies. It's simple, yet effective; trust us — we've tested it out time and time again.

It's pretty convenient, if you think about it: When you are done drinking, all you have to do is order an Uber, then order this burger to-go. You'll thank yourself in the morning.

The notorious Funky Buddha 1201 Burger. Photo courtesy of Funky Buddha Brewery

4. Funky Buddha Brewery

1201 NE 38th St., Oakland Park; 954-440-0046; funkybuddhabrewery.com.

Our Pick: 1201 Burger, $11.95 (suggested pairing: Hop Gun).

It wasn't too long ago that Funky Buddha couldn't possibly be included on any list that praised food simply because they hadn't moved into the culinary space yet. Those days now seem like forever ago, because since Funky Buddha opened their Craft Food Counter & Kitchen back in November of last year, they have had their foot firmly inserted in best bar food discussions.

As with everything Funky Buddha does, their food is outside-of-the-box, fantastically done. Our personal favorite, however, is a very inside-the-box dish, a cheeseburger with a very-Funky spin on it. The 1201 Burger is a special signature meat blend, a "3Sum sauce", lettuce, tomato, and pickled onion all topped with a gooey Manchego cheese. Take them up on the option to add a fried egg and bacon to this glorious take on traditional bar food and what you have is a masterpiece.

Drippy-goodness Photo courtesy of Tucker Duke's Lunchbox

3. Tucker Duke's Lunchbox

1101 South Powerline Road, Deerfield Beach. Call (954) 708-2035

visit TuckerDukes.com

Our Pick: The Tucker Duke ($10, every Tuesday $5)

What Tucker Duke's Lunchox lacks in size and number of televisions, it more than makes up for in quality of food. Tucker Duke's menu is the sort of reading material you hold onto after you ordered just to figure out what you are going to order next time, or better yet, to-go. Anytime you spot something called "Pork Lollipops"(bacon wrapped smoked pork belly covered in hoisin BBQ sauce) on the menu, you know you've hit the mother load of sports bar food. Our personal favorite is their signature item, The Tucker Duke.

The first thing that sticks out about it, is that right there on the menu, they state there will be zero-changes to this order, and trust us, they aren't joking. The Tucker Duke burger comes stacked high (like, crazy high) fried onions rings, american cheese, tucker sauce, lettuce, and tomato. That's it. That's how you'll eat it, and that's how you'll like it. Trust us, you'll like it.

2. American Social

721 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale. Call (954) 764-7005

visit AmericanSocialBar.com

Our Pick: Chicken and Waffles ($14)

Everything about American Social almost makes you forget you're technically in a sports bar: the decor, the clientele, the location (Las Olas Blvd), and most importantly, the food. Their menu definitely has nothing in common with your run-of-the-mill dive sports bar. You just don't expect to find items like rock shrimp flatbreads, lobster grilled cheese, steak panini's, and meat and cheese boards at most sports bars. American Social has that, plus they have our personal favorite, their notoriously sexy chicken and waffles.

These herb vanilla waffles come topped with southern fried chicken, cherries, bourbon mascarpone, and a sugary maple syrup sauce. Now that you've read that, you can get in your car and go stuff that thing in your face. It's waiting for you.

These mussels, though. Photo courtesy of Tap 42

1. Tap 42

1411 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale. Call (954) 463-4900

visit tap42.com

Our Pick: Beer Braised Mussels & Fries ($15.50)

Tap 42 is a place that is literally named after an apparatus that shoots beer. Even with the excellent selection of brews, locals think of food first. That's, like, truly achieving the impossible. By now you've visited either the Tap 42 location in Ft.Lauderdale, Boca Raton, or Coral Gables, so you know just how extraordinary their entire menu is, but one item consistently sticks out; the Beer Braised Mussels. These mussels are sauteed in Funky Buddha Floridian beer, mixed with delicious Spanish Chorizo, topped with chilies, oranges, and herbs, all served beside a crispy mini-baguette for dipping. The juice that is a result of this dish could be a meal in itself. We would definitely pay for this soup. And still, the best part about this plate, is it perfectly pairs with so many beers — especially the one included in its delicious sauce.