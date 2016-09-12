Three Local Food Trucks Competing in Thomas' National Breakfast Battle

B.C. Tacos will be one of three Florida food trucks participating in the 2016 Thomas' Breakfast Battle. Photo by Candace West

In September, 50 food trucks from 50 cities nationwide will be competing in Thomas' Breakfast Battle for the opportunity to win $25,000, and several South Florida food trucks are among the competitors.

Broward-based B.C. Tacos, Palm Beach County-based Curbside Gourmet, and Tampa's the Twisted Iron have signed on to be part of Thomas' now-annual cooking competition. These local chefs, alongside dozens more from across the country, will be creating the "ultimate breakfast recipe" inspired by the cuisine of their food trucks.

Last year, Thomas’ celebrated its 135th anniversary with the inaugural Hometown Breakfast Battle, where 135 chefs nationwide put their own spin on the most important meal of the day utilizing Thomas brand English muffins and bagels. Now, the company is off marketing itself through local chefs again.

This time around, Thomas' is taking its competition on the road with the Thomas' Breakfast Battle: Food Truck Edition. From Los Angeles to Charleston, the Thomas brand will be highlighting food trucks from your local street corner in search of America’s best breakfast recipe.

West Palm Beach's Curbside Gourmet has joined the dozens of food trucks nationwide competing in this year's Thomas' Breakfast Battle. Photo courtesy of Curbside Gourmet

From Korean barbecue and tacos to macaroni and cheese and burgers, each truck will break the traditional breakfast boundaries and draw inspiration from their unique offerings to create a one-of-a-kind breakfast dish that uses Thomas' products as the main ingredient.

Online voting begins today. Fans can visit the contest website at thomasbreakfastbattle.com to cast votes, learn more about each participating food truck, view recipes, and follow the contest route online with a food truck locator to identify where and when each truck will be serving up its contest dish.

"Last year’s Thomas’ Breakfast Battle was wildly popular," said Jon Silvon, Thomas' senior marketing director. "We’re always looking to find new ways for our fans to enjoy [our products], and there’s no better way than to challenge the chefs behind some of the country’s most innovative and exciting food trucks to go head-to-head to create America’s ultimate breakfast recipe."

Tampa-based food truck the Twisted Iron, which specializes in waffle-based dishes, is one of three Florida food trucks participating in the Thomas' Breakfast Battle. Photo courtesy of The Twisted Iron

Thomas' Breads began back in 1880, when Samuel Bath Thomas created the original English muffin in New York City using a special process to create a bread filled with "nooks and crannies." Today, the Thomas brand remains the U.S.'s top-selling English muffin.

The competition will run for a five-week period, coinciding with National Breakfast Month, during which time fans can vote once per day for their favorite recipe while also being automatically entered into a sweepstakes for a chance to win free Thomas’ products daily — and for the consumer grand prize of $5,000 at the end of the sweepstakes.

After one week of consumer voting, the competition will be narrowed to 25 trucks that will move on to the second round. From there, voting will continue for three more rounds before the pool is reduced to the two final trucks. The one with the most votes will receive the ultimate title of Thomas' Breakfast Battle: Food Truck Edition Champion and the grand prize of $25,000. For official rules for the sweepstakes, visit thomasbreakfastbattle.com.

