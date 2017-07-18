UberEats Celebrates Anniversary With Free Pastelito Delivery From Vicky Bakery

menu

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 11:34 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Courtesy of UberEats
Today marks one year since UberEats rolled into Miami, delivering grub from your favorite restaurants right to your door. To celebrate, the app will deliver free pastelitos to UberEats users across South Florida today, July 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Through a partnership with Vicky Bakery, a South Florida-based classic Cuban bakery chain, you can satisfy cravings with a box of pastelitos, which will include six puff pastries stuffed with a sweet or savory filling.

Pastelito boxes are available throughout Miami-Dade County, including Miami, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Kendall, Hialeah, and Westchester, along with portions of Broward County, including Miramar, Hollywood, Dania Beach, and Davie.

The offer is open to anyone, whether or not they've used UberEats before. To order, search for Vicky Bakery and request a pastelito box. Each one is free, but users are responsible for paying a delivery charge.

Since UberEats launched a year ago, the delivery service has added hundreds of restaurants to its database, including MDoughW, Mandolin Aegean Bistro, and Bocce.

Looking back at the last year, UberEats reviewed users' order history and found that the most-ordered item on Sundays is a poke bowl and miso soup combo from Poke 305, while the Salty Donut's traditional glazed buttermilk variety is the most popular doughnut in the country. On average, Night Owl Cookie Co.'s cookie and cream is the most ordered item at midnight.

Clarissa Buch
Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

