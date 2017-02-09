Valentine's Day Fort Lauderdale 2017 Dining Guide

EXPAND Steak 954's romantic patio. Courtesy of Steak 954

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, so stop, smell (or hand out) the roses, and park differences at the door before enjoying a fine meal while you sip something wonderfully intoxicating with the person you love most. Here are the best restaurant specials in Fort Lauderdale and beyond. Most prices don't include tax and tip, and reservations are strongly suggested.

EXPAND Five-course dinner paired with five champagnes at 3030 Ocean. Courtesy of 3030 Ocean

3030 Ocean

The five-course dinner at 3030 Ocean (3030 Holiday Dr., Fort Lauderdale) is paired with a different rosé champagne for each course. Priced at $140 per person, the dinner begins at 8 p.m. with oysters two ways: chilled with strawberry champagne mignonette, and warm smoked tasso ham butter, paired with Ruinart rosé. Next is burrata ravioli, served with local heirloom tomatoes and fresh herbs and paired with Veuve Clicquot Vintage rosé. Roasted red snapper accompanied by farro, green olives, watercress, and blood orange follows and is paired with Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage rosé. There's also brioche-crusted beef tenderloin with creamed spinach, roasted sunchoke, and mushroom jus, paired with Dom Pérignon rosé. End with vanilla pot de crème with tropical fruits, a warm beignet, guava sorbet, and milk chocolate truffles while sipping Moët & Chandon Imperial Nectar rosé. Reservations are required and can be made by emailing marc.burnikel@marriott.com or calling 954-765-3030.

Love and lobster tails go hand in hand at Ill Forks Steakhouse. Courtesy of Ill Forks Prime Steakhouse

Ill Forks Prime Steakhouse at the Villages of Gulfstream Park

Ill Forks Prime Steakhouse's "Sweetheart Menu" offers a choice of salad or lobster bisque, along with two six-ounce filet mignon portions, accompanied by two six-ounce coldwater lobster tails, served with whipped potatoes, creamed corn, vine-ripened tomatoes, and spring onions. The sweet finish is a decadent chocolate dessert. This meal is priced at $160 per couple.

EXPAND Chateaubriand for two at Big City Tavern. Experimar

Big City Tavern

Lovers' Day specials at Big City Tavern (609 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale) include Wellfleet oysters on the half-shell ($17 per half-dozen); tuna tartare with wasabi aioli, pickled ginger, avocado, and Topeka caviar ($16); and Chateaubriand for two, with scalloped potatoes and asparagus ($72). Finish with Valrhona-chocolate-covered strawberries ($10) or passionfruit panna cotta ($10).

EXPAND Say "I love you" with a gorgeous view? Courtesy of Burlock Coast Seafare & Spriits

Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits

Valentine's offerings at Burlock Coast, located at the Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale (1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale) begin with rack of lamb with black truffle soubise, turnips, greens, and chocolate demi-glace ($49) and end with roasted pineapple upside-down almond cake with morello cherry sauce and sesame tuile ($12) or bittersweet warm chocolate tart with port-soaked currant and vanilla bean sauce ($12).

EXPAND Pan-seared ahi tuna sashimi at Coco Asian Bistro. Courtesy of Coco Asian Bistro

Coco Asian Bistro

Tucked away in Harbor Shops (1841 Cordova Rd., Fort Lauderdale), this intimate Asian restaurant offers a Valentine’s Day à la carte menu by chef Mike Ponluang that includes champagne and Godiva chocolates. Special menu items include crabmeat salad ($15), spicy blue crab roll ($29), live Maine lobster ($45), pan-seared ahi tuna sashimi ($35), and a matcha green tea crepe cake ($12).

Council Oak Steaks & Seafood

This upscale eatery at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is offering a Valentine's Day dinner. Start the meal with either Wagyu beef carpaccio with arugula, lemon, herb crostini, and horseradish crème ($19) or a Kumamoto oyster trio with lemon, Kaluga fusion caviar, golden osetra caviar, and green apple emulsion ($17). Then decide between the herb-crusted grouper with Florida gulf hopper shrimp, Swank heirloom tomato scampi and wild arugula ($38) or an eight-ounce filet mignon and jumbo shrimp with roasted fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus, and ginger demi-glace ($69).

Indigo

Located inside the Riverside Hotel (620 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale), Indigo is offering a variety of à la carte specials for diners to enjoy on Valentine’s Day. Specials include appetizers such as lobster ravioli with house-made beet pasta ($14), spicy italian sausage and clam soup ($12), and octopus rings ($13). Entrées include surf and turf with hand-cut petite filet mignon, giant tiger prawn, grilled asparagus, roasted marble potatoes, and béarnaise ($45); pan-seared diver scallops served with asparagus risotto, toasted almonds, passionfruit buerre blanc, and chervil ($36); and stuffed Italian meatballs served with tagliatelle pasta, crisp pancetta, fried rosemary, and salsa rosa ($28). End the meal with Two Hearts Become One — milk chocolate mousse, cherry ganache, white chocolate pearls, and bourbon cream cheese ($12) — or Apple of My Eye, which is a apple-cinnamon cake roll with house-made marzipan, toasted almond bubble sugar, and lychee coulis ($12). For reservations, call 954-467-0045 or email indigolasolas@riversidehotel.com.

Kuro at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Valentine's Day specials include truffle miso soup with black winter truffles and egg ($8), mongo ika (cuttlefish) with ume and shiso ($8), scallop tempura with curry spice and yogurt ($18), hamachi tartare with cherry pepper jam and caviar ($24), and mushroom nabe with black winter truffles and mixed mushrooms ($26). The grand finale is a chocolate sphere with raspberry, chocolate, and yuzu ($16). For reservations, call 954-585-5333 or visit seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

