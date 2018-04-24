Fort Lauderdale's Vegan Fine Foods Is an Oasis of Plant-Based Bites

A health-minded café, bakery, salad and sandwich bar, and market have united to offer Fort Lauderdale its first all-vegan spot specializing in plant-based foods.

On April 20, Vegan Fine Foods opened at 330 NW Second St. in the city's Riverwalk neighborhood. The 4,000-square-foot space is a one-stop shop for those looking for organic produce and vegan groceries, eat a healthy meal, have a cup of coffee, or sip a glass of wine or beer.

Vegan Fine Foods is the brainchild of Florida Atlantic University professor Steven Smith, who says he styled the market and eatery after a number of his favorite brands, including the New York City-based upscale grocery chain Dean & DeLuca. The venue offers an array of organic produce, vegan products, coffee and tea at the in-house café, and a bar where patrons can craft bowls, wraps, pitas, hot "dawgs," and veggie burgers.